Tobi, Lindsay Ell, Crown Lands and more to perform at the 2021 Juno opening night awards

Today, the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) announced the host and performers appearing at this year's Juno opening night awards. Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe from CBC Music's The Block will host the event, which will take place virtually on Friday, June 4, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Thirty-seven of this year's Juno Awards will be handed out, including the special achievement awards. Tune in on cbcmusic.ca/junos, CBC Gem or CBC Music's Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages.

The evening will also feature musical performances by reggae recording of the year nominees Ammoye, Kirk Diamond and Töme; Oshawa rock duo Crown Lands, who are up for breakthrough group of the year and rock album of the year; country stars Lindsay Ell and MacKenzie Porter, both nominated for country album of the year, and rapper/singer Tobi, who's up for contemporary R&B recording of the year and rap recording of the year. Toronto rock group Monowhales, who made the 2020/2021 Allan Slaight Juno Master Class short list, will also hit the virtual stage.

Wherever you are in the world, you can tune in to the 2021 Juno Awards on Sunday, June 6. You can watch live on CBC TV and CBC Gem, listen on CBC Radio One and CBC Music and stream globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos.