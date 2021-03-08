The 2021 Juno Awards have been moved to June 6

The 2021 Juno Awards have been moved to Sunday, June 6, according to a statement from the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS), issued this morning.

The virtual awards celebration, which was originally scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 16, in Toronto, has been moved "out of an abundance of caution in response to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic."

As a televised nationwide broadcast, CBC and Insight Production's presentation of the Juno Awards can move forward under the current guidelines as a production, with strict safety protocols enforced.

The Weeknd leads the 2021 Juno nominations pack with six nods, followed by Justin Bieber, Jessie Reyez and JP Saxe who are tied at five nominations each.

Wherever you are in the world, you can watch the 2021 Juno Awards on Sunday, June 6. You can watch live on CBC TV and CBC Gem, listen on CBC Radio One and CBC Music and stream globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos.