Tenille Townes, AP Dhillon, Preston Pablo and more to perform at 2023 Juno Awards

The Canadian Academy of Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC have revealed more performers for the 2023 Juno Awards.

Punjabi Canadian singer AP Dhillon, electronic music producers Banx & Ranx, pop/R&B singer Preston Pablo, dance-pop musician Rêve and country singer Tenille Townes will all take the stage at the 52nd Junos on March 13 for the very first time. They join the lineup of already-announced performers: pop star Tate McRae and this year's Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee, Nickelback.

Several of the performers have collaborated previously, as Timmins, Ontario's Pablo teamed up with Montreal's Banx & Ranx on the 2022 single "Flowers Need Rain," and the producing duo also worked on Rêve's pop-EDM songs "Headphones" and "Whitney."

Shang-Chi star Simu Liu has already been tapped to host the Junos for a second time. The nominees for this year's Junos are set to be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and fans can watch the press conference live on CBC.ca/music/junos at 11 a.m. ET.

You can watch the live Juno Awards broadcast across Canada on Monday, March 13, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBC-TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen, and globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos and CBC Music's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages.