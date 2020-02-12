Lights and q's Tom Power to host the 2020 Juno Songwriters' Circle

Three-time Juno Award winner Lights and CBC q's Tom Power will host this year's Juno Songwriters' Circle event taking place on Sunday, March 15, at Saskatoon's Sid Buckwold Theatre at TCU Place.

The annual event is a Juno Week highlight: an afternoon concert where some of Canada's finest songwriters share their songs and stories in support of MusiCounts. The Songwriters' Circle will be broadcast live on CBC Radio One, CBC Music and live streamed via CBC Gem and cbcmusic.ca/junos.

Performing at this year's Songwriters' Circle will be an array of Juno-nominated acts:

Aaron Goodvin

Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine

Nuela Charles

Tim Baker

Tom Wilson (Lee Harvey Osmond)

Whitehorse

The concert will kick off at 12 p.m. CST.

Later that same day, the 2020 Juno Awards will be broadcast live across the country on CBC-TV, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Gem and globally on cbcmusic.ca/junos.

Other Juno Week events will include the kick-off concert, the Juno Cup fundraising hockey game, the Juno comedy show highlighting this year's comedy album of the year nominees, as well as Juno Fest, two jam-packed days of concerts taking place in venues across Saskatoon.

For all of CBC Music's coverage of the 2020 Juno Awards, go to cbcmusic.ca/junos. Listen to our Junos 365 playlist collection via CBC Listen.