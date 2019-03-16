Junos 2019: the complete list of winners

The 2019 Juno gala dinner has wrapped and with that, many of this year's Juno Award winners have been announced.

To see the full list of winners so far, scroll down. Winners are bolded in the list of nominees below.

Juno Fan Choice Award

Alessia Cara​

Avril Lavigne​

B​ülow

Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine

Killy

Loud Luxury

NAV

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Tory Lanez​

Single of the year

Alessia Cara, "Growing Pains"

B​ülow, "Not a Love Song"

Loud Luxury, "Body"

Winner: Shawn Mendes, "In My Blood"

The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar, "Pray For Me"

International album of the year

Camila Cabello, Camila​

Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy

Maroon 5, Red Pill Blues

Winner: Post Malone, Beerbongs & Bentleys

Travis Scott, Astroworld

Album of the year

Hubert Lenoir, Darlène​

Jann Arden, These are the Days

Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd, My Dear Melancholy

Three Days Grace, Outsider

Artist of the year

Alessia Cara

Michael Bublé

Winner: Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Tory Lanez

Group of the year

Arkells​

Chromeo

Metric

The Sheepdogs

Three Days Grace

Breakthrough artist of the year

B​ülow

Grandson

Johnny Orlando

Killy

Meghan Patrick

Breakthrough group of the year

88Glam

Dizzy

Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine

Loud Luxury

Winner: The Washboard Union

Songwriter of the year

Afie Jurvanen: "No Wrong," "Way With Words," "Any Place" (Bahamas, Earthtones)

Donovan Woods: "Our Friend Bobby," "Truck Full of Money," "Next Year" — co-songwriters Chris Lindsey, Logan Wall (Donovan Woods, Both Ways)

Frank Dukes: "Be Careful" — co-songwriter Boi-1da (Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy) "Better Now" — co-songwriter Louis Bell (Post Malone, Beerbongs & Bentleys) "Call Out My Name" (The Weeknd, My Dear Melancholy)

Jessie Reyez: "Promises" — co-songwriters Adam Richard Wiles, Sam Smith (Calvin Harris, Promises) "One Kiss" — co-songwriters Adam Wiles, Dua Lipa (Calvin Harris, One Kiss) "Apple Juice" — co-songwriters Fredrik Ball, Tim Suby (Jessie Reyez, Being Human in Public)

Winner: Shawn Mendes: "Lost in Japan" — co-songwriters Nate Mercereau, Scott Harris, Teddy Geiger, "Youth" — co-songwriters Geoff Warburton, Khalid Robinson, Scott Harris, Teddy Geiger, "In My Blood" — co-songwriters Geoff Warburton, Scott Harris, Teddy Geiger (Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes)

Country album of the year

Brett Kissel, We Were That Song

Jess Moskaluke, A Small Town Christmas

Meghan Patrick, Country Music Made Me Do It

The Reklaws, Feels Like That

Tim Hicks, New Tattoo

Adult alternative album of the year

Winner: Bahamas, Earthtones

Dan Mangan, More or Less

Gabrielle Shonk, Gabrielle Shonk

Rhye, Blood

The Barr Brothers, Queen of the Breakers

Alternative album of the year

Destroyer, Ken

Winner: Dizzy, Baby Teeth

Fucked Up, Dose Your Dreams

Tokyo Police Club, TPC

U.S. Girls, In a Poem Unlimited

Pop album of the year

B​ülow, Damaged

Chromeo, Head Over Heels

Hubert Lenoir, Darlène

Winner: Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes

Tyler Shaw, Intuition

Rock album of the year

Winner: Arkells, Rally Cry

Monster Truck, True Rockers

The Sheepdogs, Changing Colours

The Trews, Civilianaires

Three Days Grace, Outsider

Vocal jazz album of the year

Diana Krall and Tony Bennett, Love is Here to Stay

Diana Panton, solstice/equinox

Holly Cole, Holly

Jodi Proznick feat. Laila Biali, Sun Songs

Winner: Laila Biali, Laila Biali

Jazz album of the year: solo

Alexis Baro, Sandstorm

Alison Young, So Here We Are

Larnell Lewis, In the Moment

Renee Rosnes, Beloved of the Sky

Winner: Robi Botos, Old Soul

Jazz album of the year: group

Allison Au Quartet, Wander Wonder

Andrew Rathbun Large Ensemble, Atwood Suites

Winner: Andy Milne and Dapp Theory, The Seasons of Being

Liebman/Murley Quartet, Live at U of T

Quinsin Nachoff's Flux, Path of Totality

Instrumental album of the year

Aerialists, Group Manoeuvre

Winner: Gordon Grdina, China Cloud

Kevin Breit, Johnny Goldtooth and the Chevy Casanovas

The Fretless, Live from the Art Farm

Toninato/Thiessen, The Space Between Us

Francophone album of the year

Coeur de pirate, En cas de tempête, ce jardin sera fermé

Hubert Lenoir, Darlène

Winner: Loud, Une année record

Philippe Brach Spectra, Le silence des troupeaux

Tire le coyote, Désherbage

Children's album of the year

Beppie, Let's Go Bananas

Ginalina, It Takes a Village

Raffi, Dog on the Floor

Sonshine and Broccoli, It's Cool to be Kind

Winner: Splash'N Boots, You, Me and the Sea

Classical album of the year: solo or chamber

Andrew Wan and Charles Richard-Hamelin, Beethoven: Violin Sonatas Nos. 6, 7 & 8

Angela Hewitt, Scarlatti: Sonatas Vol. 2

Blake Pouliot with Hsin-I Huang, Ravel & Debussy: Sonates

Winner: Gryphon Trio, The End of Flowers: Works by Clarke & Ravel

Marc-André Hamelin, Schubert: Piano Sonata in B Flat Major D.960; Four Impromptus D.935

Classical album of the year: large ensemble

Canada's National Arts Centre Orchestra/Orchestre du Centre National Des Arts du Canada conducted by Alexander Shelley, New Worlds/Nouveaux Mondes

James Ehnes with Seattle Symphony and Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Newton Howard & Kernis: Violin Concertos; Tovey: Stream of Limelight

Louis Lortie with BBC Philharmonic, Saint-Saëns: Piano Concertos Nos. 1, 2 and 4

Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra conducted by Arthur Post with Gryphon Trio, Into the Wonder

Winner: Toronto Symphony Orchestra conducted by Peter Oundjian feat. Louis Lortie, Sarah Jeffrey, and Teng Li, Vaughan Williams

Classical album of the year: vocal or choral

Winner: Barbara Hannigan with Reinbert De Leeuw, Vienna: Fin de siècle​

Choeur de l'Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal with Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal, conducted by Kent Nagano with guest soloists, Bernstein: A Quiet Place

Elmer Iseler Singers feat. Patricia O'Callaghan, David Braid: Corona Divinae Misericordiae

Joyce El-Khoury, Écho

Miriam Khalil, Ayre: Live

Classical composition of the year

Winner: Ana Sokolović, Golden Slumbers Kiss Your Eyes

Bekah Simms, Granitic

Cassandra Miller, About Bach

Nicole Lizée, Katana of Choice

Vincent Ho, Arctic Symphony

Rap recording of the year

88 Glam, 88Glam Reloaded

Belly, Immigrant

Killy, Surrender Your Soul

NAV, Reckless

Winner: Tory Lanez, Love Me Now

Dance recording of the year

Azari, "Gotasoul"

Dzeko and Tiësto, "Jackie Chan" feat. Preme and Post Malone

Jacques Green, "Avatar Beach"

Keys N Krates, "Cura"

Winner: Loud Luxury, "Body"

R&B/soul recording of the year

Anders, Twos

Black Atlass, Pain & Pleasure

Charlotte Day Wilson, Stone Woman

Jessie Reyez, Being Human in Public

The Weeknd, My Dear Melancholy

Reggae recording of the year

Blessed, Money Don't Grow Pon Trees

Chelsea Stewart, Genesis

Winner: Dubmatix, Sly & Robbie meet Dubmatix — Overdubbed

Exco Levi, Narrative

Kafinal feat. Queen Ifrica, Talk or No Talk

Indigenous music album of the year

Elisapie, The Ballad of the Runaway Girl

Winner: Jeremy Dutcher, Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa

Leonard Sumner, Standing in the Light

Northern Cree, Nitisanak — Brothers and Sister

Snotty Nose Rez Kids, The Average Savage

Contemporary roots album of the year

AHI, In Our Time

Winner: Donovan Woods, Both Ways

Kaia Kater, Grenades

Megan Nash, Seeker

The Deep Dark Woods, Yarrow

Traditional roots album of the year

David Francey, The Broken Heart of Everything

Winner: Pharis and Jason Romero, Sweet Old Religion

The Slocan Ramblers, Queen City Jubilee

The Wailin' Jennys, Fifteen

Vishtèn, Horizons

Blues album of the year

Winner: Colin James, Miles to Go

Jack de Keyzer, Checkmate

Myles Goodwyn, Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

Samantha Martin and Delta Sugar, Run to Me

Sue Foley, The Ice Queen

Contemporary Christian/gospel album of the year

Brian Doerksen, Grateful

Winner: Lovecollide, Tired of Basic

Manic Drive, Into the Wild

Tim Neufeld and the Glory Boys, The Buffalo Roadshow

Warren Dean Flandez, Speak

World music album of the year

Ayrad, Zoubida​

Boogát, San Cristóbal Baile Inn

Emmanuel Jal and Nyaruach, Naath

Telmary y Habana Sana, Fuerza Arara

Winner: Wesli, Rapadou Kreyol

Jack Richardson Producer of the Year Award

David Foster and Michael Bublé: "My Funny Valentine," "Where or When" (co-producer Jochem van der Saag) (Michael Bublé, Love)

Winner: Eric Ratz: "People's Champ," "Relentless" (Arkells, Rally Cry)

Greg Wells: "Waving Through a Window" (Dear Evan Hansen, Broadway Cast Recording), "This is Me" (The Greatest Showman Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Mike Wise: "Not a Love Song," "Two Punks in Love" (B​ülow, Damaged)

Thomas D'Arcy: "I've Got a Hole Where My Heart Should Be" (The Sheepdogs, Changing Colours), "Love the Way You Are" (co-producer James Younger, Jeffrey Innes) (Yukon Blonde, Critical Hit)

Recording engineer of the year

Ben Kaplan: "Get Up," "It's Alright" (Mother Mother, Dance and Cry)

Jason Dufour: "Truck Full of Money" (Donovan Woods, Both Ways), "When My Body Breaks" (Kandle, Holy Smoke)

Robbie Lackritz: "No Wrong," "Way With Words" (Bahamas, Earthtones)

Winner: Shawn Everett: "Slow Burn," "Space Cowboy" (Kacey Musgraves, Golden Hour)

Steve Bays: "Flashes" (Dear Rouge, Phases), "UnAmerican" (Said the Whale, UnAmerican)

Album artwork of the year

Gareth Auden-Hole (art director), Emil Mateja (illustrator) (Jack Pine and the Fire, Left to Our Own Devices)

Geordan Moore (art director, designer and illustrator) (Joshua Van Tassel, Crossworlds)

Michael DeAngelis (art director and designer), Matt Barnes and Jess Baumung (photographers) (Arkells, Rally Cry)

Winner: Mike Milosh (art director, designer, illustrator and photographer) (Rhye, Blood)

Simon Dupuis (art director, designer, illustrator and photographer) (Les Hôtesses d'Hilaire, Viens avec moi)

Video of the year

Winner: Ali Eisner, "No Depression" (Bahamas)

Andrew De Zen, "Places" (Alaskan Tapes)

Andrew Hines, "Powerless" (Classified)

Ben Knechtel, "Hang Ups" (Scott Helman)

Peter Huang, "Have a Nice Day" (SonReal)

Electronic album of the year

Ekali, Crystal Eyes

Felix Cartal, Next Season

Iamhill, Give it a Rest

Winner: Milk & Bone, Deception Bay

Rezz, Certain Kind of Magic

Metal/hard music album of the year

Beyond Creation, Algorythm

Cancer Bats, The Spark That Moves

Ken Mode, Loved

Kobra and the Lotus, Prevail II

Winner: Voivod, The Wake

Adult contemporary album of the year

Jann Arden, These Are the Days

Winner: Michael Bublé, Love

Molly Johnson, Meaning to Tell Ya

Nuela Charles, Distant Danger

Whitehorse, A Whitehorse Winter Classic

Comedy album of the year

Chanty Marostica, The Chanty Show

Winner: Dave Merheje, Good Friend Bad Grammar

Debra DiGiovanni, Lady Jazz

Mayce Galoni, Awkwarder

Pat Thornton, Chicken!

