Jessie Reyez, JP Saxe, Ali Gatie and Tate McRae added as performers for the 2021 Juno Awards

The complete list of performers and presenters for the 2021 Juno Awards broadcast on June 6 has been announced.

Headliners for the virtual awards celebration will include:

Five-time Juno Award nominee Ali Gatie, who'll perform alongside rising pop singer Tate McRae.

Three-time Juno Award winner Jessie Reyez.

JP Saxe and Julia Michaels of "If the World was Ending" fame.

Folk artist and Juno Award winner William Prince, whose album Reliever is nominated this year.

Six-time Juno Award winner Serena Ryder.

They'll join previously announced performers Justin Bieber, who has seven Junos under his belt and is nominated for five more this year; Jann Arden, who'll be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, and 2021 Humanitarian Award recipients the Tragically Hip, who'll perform with Feist.

To mark the 30th anniversary of the rap recording of the year category, the 2021 Juno Awards broadcast will also include a special tribute from Kardinal Offishall, Jully Black, Maestro Fresh Wes, Nav, Haviah Mighty and Michie Mee.

Presenters for the 50th Annual Juno Awards will include Alessia Cara, Andrew Phung, the Basement Gang, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Ed Robertson, Jim Cuddy, Kaytranada, Liberty Silver, Max Kerman, Michael Bublé, Paul Brandt, Sarah McLachlan, Shania Twain, Steven Guilbeault, Susan Aglukark and Will Arnett.

The 2021 Juno Awards will be broadcast nationwide Sunday, June 6, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBC-TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen, globally on CBCMusic.ca/junos and live streamed on CBC Music's TikTok, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages.