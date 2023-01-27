Here are all the 2023 Juno nominees
The Weeknd, Avril Lavigne and Tate McRae lead nominations for the awards, which will take place on March 13
The nominees for the 2023 Juno Awards have been announced, and the Weeknd has come away with six nominations, making the singer the most-nominated artist this year — and matching his personal records for both 2016 and 2021.
Pop-punk star Avril Lavigne and pop singer Tate McRae are tied for the second-highest number of nominations, with five each, while sibling country duo the Reklaws, pop star Shawn Mendes, R&B/pop singer Preston Pablo and electronic music producers Banx & Ranx each come away with three nominations.
It was also announced today that Jessie Reyez, Aysanabee and Alexisonfire will be performing at the 52nd Juno Awards, taking place in Edmonton on Monday, March 13. That's in addition to previously announced performances by singer/rapper AP Dhillon, Banx & Ranx, Preston Pablo, dance-pop musician Rêve and country singer Tenille Townes, as well as McRae and Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Nickelback.
Read on for the complete list of nominees. You can watch or listen to the live Juno Awards broadcast across Canada on Monday, March 13, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBC-TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen, and globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos and CBC Music's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages.
TikTok Juno fan choice
- Avril Lavigne
- Lauren Spencer-Smith
- MacKenzie Porter
- Preston Pablo
- Rêve
- Shawn Mendes
- Tate McRae
- The Reklaws
- The Weeknd
- Tyler Shaw
Single of the year
- "Bite Me," Avril Lavigne
- "Flowers Need Rain," Preston Pablo and Banx & Ranx
- "When You're Gone," Shawn Mendes
- "She's all I Wanna Be," Tate McRae
- "Sacrifice," the Weeknd
International album of the year
- =, Ed Sheeran
- Harry's House, Harry Styles
- Montero, Lil Nas X
- Midnights, Taylor Swift
- Red (Taylor's Version), Taylor Swift
Album of the year
- Who Hurt You?, Ali Gatie
- Love Sux, Avril Lavigne
- Demons Protected By Angels, Nav
- I Used to Think I Could Fly, Tate McRae
- Dawn FM, the Weeknd
Artist of the year
- Avril Lavigne
- Lauren Spencer-Smith
- Michael Bublé
- Shawn Mendes
- The Weeknd
Group of the year
- Arcade Fire
- Arkells
- Billy Talent
- Metric
- The Reklaws
Breakthrough artist of the year
- Dax
- Devon Cole
- Preston Pablo
- RealestK
- Rêve
Breakthrough group of the year
- Banx & Ranx
- Harm & Ease
- Rare Americans
- Tommy Lefroy
- Wild Rivers
Songwriter of the year
- Abel Tesfaye: "Less Than Zero" (co-songwriters Tomoko Yamaguch, Hamada Tetsuro, Daniel Lopatin, the Weeknd); "Out of Time" (co-songwriters Max Martin, Fragogian Josefsson, Axel Hedfors, Oscar Holter, Sebastian Ingrosso, Carl Nordstrom, Kevin Duane McCord); "Sacrifice" (co-songwriters Max Martin, Fragogian Josefsson, Axel Hedfors, Oscar Holter, Sebastian Ingrosso, Carl Nordstrom, Kevin Duane McCord).
- Faouzia: "Anybody Else" (co-songwriters Andre Davidson, Michelle Buzz, Sean Davidson);
- "Puppet" (co-songwriters Andre Davidson, Johnny Goldstein, Sean Davidson); "RIP, Love" (co-songwriters Fran Hall, Jakke Erixson).
- Tate McRae: "Chaotic" (co-songwriter Victoria Zaro); "Feel Like Shit" (co-songwriters Victoria Zaro, Jacob Hindlin, Russell J Chell); "She's all I Wanna Be" (co-songwriter Greogry Kurstin).
- Tenille Townes: "The Last Time" (co-songwriters Gordon Sampson, Benjamin Goldsmith); "When you Need It" (co-songwriter Stephen Wrabel); "When's it Gonna Happen" (co-songwriters Stephenie Jones, Stephen Wrabel).
- Tobi: "Before we Panic" (co-songwriters Alex Goose, Eric Hagstrom, John Stephen Sudduth, Kevin Martin, Tony Martin, Stephenie Jones, Stephen Wrabel); "Flowers" (co-songwriters Alex Goose, Daniele Luppi, Homer Steinweiss, Nick Movshon, Nicole Wray, Leon Michels, Paul Spring); "Move" (co-songwriters Alex Goose, Jessica Lee Hansell, Jon Bap, Robin Hannibal, Tavon Thompson, Tyler Demorest).
Country album of the year
- Way Back, High Valley
- Honkytonk Revival, Jade Eagleson
- Bronco, Orville Peck
- Masquerades, Tenille Townes
- Good Ol' Days, the Reklaws
Adult alternative album of the year
- Born Losers, Altameda
- The Garden, Basia Bulat
- Being Somewhere, Dan Mangan
- Colder Streams, the Sadies
- How is it That I Should Look at the Stars, the Weather Station
Alternative album of the year
- Blue Rev, Alvvays
- Duality, Luna Li
- Sewn Back Together, Ombiigizi
- The Unraveling of PupTheBand, Pup
- Tongues, Tanya Tagaq
Pop album of the year
- In the Meantime, Alessia Cara
- Love Sux, Avril Lavigne
- The Loneliest Time, Carly Rae Jepsen
- I Used to Think I Could Fly, Tate McRae
- Dawn FM, the Weeknd
Rock album of the year
- Otherness, Alexisonfire
- Crisis of Faith, Billy Talent
- Get Rollin', Nickelback
- Outta Sight, the Sheepdogs
- Explosions, Three Days Grace
Vocal jazz album of the year
- Featuring, Caity Gyorgy
- Blue, Diana Panton
- Venez donc chez moi, Laura Anglade and Sam Kirmayer
- Nikki by Starlight, Nikki Yanofsky
- The Ostara Project, the Ostara Project
Jazz album of the year
- Joy, Ernesto Cervini
- A Little Louder Now, Lauren Falls
- El Tinajon, Luis Deniz
- Rumba, Rafael Zaldivar
- Kinds of Love, Renee Rosnes
Jazz album of the year
- Semantics, Andrew Rathbun Quintet
- Talk Memory, BadBadNotGood
- The History of Us, Carn Davidson 9
- Desert Bloom, Florian Hoefner Trio
- The Dragon's Tail, Mark Kelso & the Jazz Exiles
Instrumental album of the year
- Canadiana, Canadian Brass
- Everything was Forever Until it was no More, Esmerine
- Iguana, Hard Rubber Orchestra
- Aubades, Jean-Michel Blais
- Lionheart, Stephan Moccio
Album francophone de l'année
- Medium plaisir, Ariane Roy
- Mercure en mai, Daniel Bélanger
- Pictura de ipse: Musique directe, Hubert Lenoir
- Crash, Les Louanges
- Chiac Disco, Lisa LeBlanc
Children's album of the year
- Nice to Meet You, Beppie
- Say Hello, Jeremy and Jazzy
- I am Love, Splash'N Boots
- Walk off the Earth & Romeo Eats, Vol. 2, Walk off the Earth and Romeo Eats
- Maestro Fresh Wes Presents: Julia the Great, Young Maestro and Keysha Freshh
Classical album of the year (solo artist)
- Winner of the 18th International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition Warsaw 2021, Bruce Liu
- Prokofiev: Piano Sonatas, Vol. 1, David Jalbert
- La Zingarella: Through Romany Songland, Isabel Bayrakdarian
- Bach: Sonatas and Partitas for Solo Violin, James Ehnes
- Fables, Philip Chiu
Classical album of the year (large ensemble)
- Clara – Robert – Johannes: Lyrical Echoes, Canada's National Arts Centre Orchestra, conducted by Alexander Shelley
- Handel: Messiah, HWV 56, Ensemble Caprice, Ensemble Vocal Arts-Quebec, conducted by Matthias Maute, featuring Karina Gauvin
- Richard Strauss: Metamorphosen – Arvo Pärt: Symphonie No. 4, 'Los Angeles,' I Musici de Montréal, conducted by Jean-Marie Zeitouni
- Viola Borealis, Orchestre de l'Agora, conducted by Nicolas Ellis, featuring Marina Thibeault
- Radiant Dawn: Music for Advent and Christmas, The Elora Singers, conducted by Mark Vuorinen
Classical album of the year (small ensemble)
- Nagamo, Andrew Balfour and musica intima
- Hemsi: Chamber Works, ARC Ensemble
- Vagues et ombres, collectif9
- Early Italian Cello Concertos, Elinor Frey and Rosa Barocca, conducted by Claude Lapalme
- De la cour de Louis XIV à Shippagan! Chants traditionnels acadiens et airs de cour du XVIIe siècle, Suzie LeBlanc, Marie Nadeau-Tremblay, Vincent Lauzer, and Sylvain Bergeron
Classical composition of the year
- An Overall Augmented Sense of Well-being, Anthony Tan
- Bestiary I & II, Bekah Simms
- The Black Fish, Keyan Emami
- Prayers for Ruins, Nicole Lizée
- Supervillain Études, Vincent Ho
Rap album/EP of the year
- Gonzo, Boslen
- Retrospected (Acoustic), Classified
- The Fleur Print Vol. 2, Jazz Cartier
- Demons Protected by Angels, Nav
- Shall I Continue?, Tobi
Dance recording of the year
- "Afterglow," Bob Moses and Kasablanca
- "Shinigami Eyes," Grimes
- "These Nights," Loud Luxury feat. Kiddo
- "Ctrl + Alt + Del," Rêve
- Spiral, Rezz
Contemporary R&B recording of the year
- When Flowers Bloom, Adria Kain
- "If I get Caught," dvsn
- No Longer in the Suburbs, Dylan Sinclair
- Yessie, Jessie Reyez
- "WTF," Savannah Ré
Reggae recording of the year
- Water, Ammoye
- "Like a Star," Celena
- "Jah Love," Exco Levi
- "In the Streets," Kairo McLean
- "Reggae Party," Kirk Diamond, Kairo McLean and Finn feat. Kairo McLean
Contemporary Indigenous artist or group of the year
- Watin, Aysanabee
- Zhawenim, Digging Roots
- Code Red, Indian City
- Beyond the Reservoir, Julian Taylor
- The Crossing, Susan Aglukark
Contemporary roots album of the year
- O Glory, Blackie and the Rodeo Kings
- That was you and Me, Fortunate Ones
- Hold on to Love, Shakura S'Aida
- Come Morning, the Bros. Landreth
- House of Dreams, the East Pointers
Traditional roots album of the year
- Hurricane Clarice, Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves
- 20 printemps, Le Vent du Nord
- Narrow Line, Mama's Broke
- Tell 'Em You Were Gold, Pharis & Jason Romero
- The Empress, the McDades
Blues album of the year
- Long River, Angelique Francis
- Midnight Blues, Crystal Shawanda
- Thanks for Tomorrow, Harrison Kennedy
- Preach to my Soul, Spencer Mackenzie
- Live at the King Eddy, the Harpoonist & the Axe Murderer
Contemporary Christian/gospel album of the year
- Into the Wild, Dan Bremnes
- Trust, Daniel Ojo
- Jordan St. Cyr, Jordan St. Cyr
- Only Ever Always, Love & the Outcome
- The Church Will Rise, Tehillah Worship
Global music album of the year
- In the Footsteps of Rumi, Ghalia Benali, Constantinople, Kiya Tabassian
- Thieves of Dreams, Lenka Lichtenberg
- José Louis and the Paradox of Love, Pierre Kwenders
- Vox.Infold, Ruby Singh
- Tradisyon, Wesli
Jack Richardson producer of the year
- Akeel Henry: "For Tonight," Giveon (co-producers Sevn Thomas, Jahaan Sweet); "Splash," John Legend (co-producer Tone, Kevin Ekofo).
- Banx & Ranx: "Ctrl + Alt + Del," Rêve; "Dynamite feat. Sia," Sean Paul (co-producers Greg Kurstin, Jason Jigzagula Henriques).
- Kaytranada: "dog food," IDK; "Iced Tea," Joyce Wrice and Kaytranada.
- Mike Wise: "10 Things I Hate About You," Leah Kate; "Yuck," Charli XCX.
- Murda Beatz: "California Breeze," Lil Baby (co-producer Marcel Korkutata); "Have Mercy," Chlöe (co-producers Chlöe, BoogzDaBeast, Fnz, Joseph L'Etranger).
Recording engineer of the year
- Derek Hoffman: "My Body," Lili-Ann De Francesco; "Stronger Than you Know," the East Pointers.
- George Seara: "Hell/Heaven," Keshi; "It'll be Okay," Shawn Mendes.
- Gus van Go: "Grow up Tomorrow," the Beaches; "What Feels Like Eternity," Metric.
- Jason Dufour: "She Don't Know," Jade Eagleson; "The old Me," Ria Mae.
- Serban Ghenea: "That's What I Want," Lil Nas X; "Unholy," Sam Smith feat. Kim Petras.
Album artwork of the year
- Emy Storey (art director, designer, photographer), Becca McFarlane and Pamela Littky (photographers): Crybaby, Tegan and Sara.
- Ian Ilavsky (art director and designer), Maciek Szczerbowski (illustrator): Everything was Forever Until it was no More, Esmerine.
- Jud Haynes (art director, designer): Kubasongs, Kubasonics.
- Kee Avil (art director), Lawrence Fafard (photographer): Crease, Kee Avil.
- Lights (art director, illustrator), Virgilio Tzaj (designer), Matt Barnes (photographer): PEP, Lights.
Music video of the year
- "Fraud" by Emma Higgins (Jessie Reyez)
- "Unholy" by Floria Sigismondi (Sam Smith and Kim Petras)
- "Have Mercy" by Karena Evans (Chlöe)
- "Different Than Before" by Mayumi Yoshida (Amanda Sum)
- "Remember me for Me" by Sterling Larose (SonReal and Lily Moore)
Electronic album of the year
- Not OK, Mecha Maiko
- Spectrums, Odonis Odonis
- Nightmare on Rezz Street 2 Mix, Rezz
- Synthetic Season One, Rich Aucoin
- Interior, Teen Daze
Metal/hard music album of the year
- Psychic Jailbreak, Cancer Bats
- Merciless Destruction, Get the Shot
- Paid in Full, Skull Fist
- Synchro Anarchy, Voivod
- Thought Form Descent, Wake
Adult contemporary album of the year
- Adventure Book, Francois Klark
- Descendant, Jann Arden
- He Sang she Sang, Marc Jordan & Amy Sky
- Higher, Michael Bublé
- A Tyler Shaw Christmas, Tyler Shaw
Comedy album of the year
- Let me Hold Your Baby, Courtney Gilmour
- Splash Pad, Jackie Pirico
- A Person who is Gingerbread, Jon Dore
- Here Live, not a Cat, Matt Wright
- Things Black Girls Say — the Album, Zabrina Douglas
Traditional R&B/soul recording of the year
- "Please do not Lean," Daniel Caesar feat. BadBadNotGood
- Palisade, Jon Vinyl
- "All I Need," Safe
- How to Make Love, TheHonestGuy
- "Last One," Savannah Ré feat. Dylan Sinclair
Rap single of the year
- "Alejandro Sosa," 6ixbuzz and Pengz
- "Been Himma," Dom Vallie
- "Wrath," Freddie Dredd
- "Twin Flame," Kaytranada and Anderson .Paak
- "Wrong Decisions," Nav
Underground dance single of the year
- "Debonair," Bensley
- "Aye Aye," Blond:ish and Cameron Jack
- "The Time Is (Now)," Fred Everything
- "I Knew Techno," Greg Gow
- "Easy," Tiga
Traditional Indigenous artist or group of the year
- Kâkîsimo ᑳᑮᓯᒧᐤ, Cikwes
- Katajjausiit, Iva & Angu
- Mikwanak Kamôsakinat, Joel Wood
- Ôskimacîtahowin: A New Beginning, Northern Cree
- Unbreakable, the Bearhead Sisters
