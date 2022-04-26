Haviah Mighty, bbno$, DJ Shub and more announced as performers at 2022 Juno Awards

The Canadian Academy of Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC have announced more performers and presenters for this year's Juno Awards.

Vancouver rapper bbno$, godfather of PowWowStep DJ Shub, hip-hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Toronto rapper Haviah Mighty, pop artist Lauren Spencer-Smith and TikTok sensation Tesher will all hit the Budweiser Stage on Sunday, May 15, joining previously announced performers Arcade Fire, Avril Lavigne, Arkells, Charlotte Cardin, Mustafa and this year's Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee, Deborah Cox.

Presenting at this year's broadcast will be: Toronto Raptors alumnus Chris Bosh; Run the Burbs star Andrew Phung; Sort Of creator and star Bilal Baig; Minister of Canadian Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez; singer-songwriter Donovan Woods; first-time Juno nominee Faozia; the first female leader of the Assembly of First Nations, National Chief RoseAnne Archibald; Quebec artist Roxane Bruneau; Juno Award winner Tobi, TikTok star and Indiginous activist Tia Wood, and pop-punk icon (and performer) Lavigne.

Pop star Shawn Mendes will make a special appearance to receive the International Achievement Award.

On Saturday, May 14, the opening night awards, co-hosted by CBC's Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe and Ann Pornel, will feature performances by Juno nominees Roxane Bruneau, Ruby Waters, Valley, Allison Russell and Jesse Gold.

Wherever you are in the world, you can tune in to the 2022 Juno Awards on Sunday, May 15. You can watch live on CBC-TV and CBC Gem, listen on CBC Radio One and CBC Music and stream globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos. Use the code CBCMUSIC to access presale tickets on Ticketmaster starting Thursday, March 3, at 10 a.m. ET.