Donovan Woods, Hubert Lenoir, Dizzy and more to perform at 2019 Junos gala dinner

While the 2019 Juno Awards will be broadcast on Sunday, March 17, the Juno gala dinner the night before is where the majority of the awards are handed out. And if you head to cbc.ca/junos at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 16, you can watch it all go down.

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) just announced that the gala dinner will be co-hosted by Billy Talent's Ben Kowalewicz and CBC's Julie Nesrallah, and performers will include Donovan Woods, Exco Levi, Hubert Lenoir, Dizzy and one of the 2018-19 Juno Master Class winners, Port Cities. It's also where David Foster will receive the Humanitarian of the Year Award.

CBC Music will be streaming the gala dinner, the Juno Awards and plenty more from March 14-17, so head to cbc.ca/junos to get in on it all.