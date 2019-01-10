David Foster to receive Humanitarian Award at 2019 Junos

Today, the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) has announced that Canadian composer David Foster will be the recipient of the 2019 Humanitarian Award, presented by the Juno Awards.

The annual award recognizes the philanthropic efforts by Canadian artists and music industry members who have made a significant impact on social welfare around the world. Foster is a world renowned musician, songwriter, composer, arranger and producer. He has played a seminal role on the works of some of music's biggest stars over the years, including Chicago, Céline Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Mariah Carey and Michael Bublé. He has won six Juno Awards, 16 Grammys, an Emmy, a Golden Globe and has received three Oscar nominations for best original song. Most recently, he co-produced Bublé's 2018 release, Love.

In 1986, Foster launched non-profit organization the David Foster Foundation, which promotes organ donation awareness and helps Canadian families in need of life-saving transplants. In its 31 years, the organization has assisted more than 1,100 families with children in need of organ transplants. Beyond that, Foster has supported more than 400 other charities including the Red Cross, Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center and Point Center.

"It is with great honour that I accept the 2019 Humanitarian Award," Foster says in a press release. "I created David Foster Foundation in 1986 after meeting a young girl from my hometown who was awaiting a liver transplant. The experience had a profound impact on me, and that's how the foundation was born. I am fortunate to be able to support many charities and organizations in need, either with my time or through donations, and it has become one of my life's passions. The gift of music has brought me many rewards, and what better way to pay tribute to those gifts than to pay it forward. Giving back is not just a responsibility, it's a necessity."

CARAS president and CEO Allan Reid adds, in a press release: "David has donated his time, talent and resources throughout his career, making extraordinary contributions and changing lives, especially here at home with the David Foster Foundation. He has tapped into his vast network of friends and collaborators to raise millions of dollars for worthy causes. We are proud to commemorate David's philanthropic achievements at the 2019 Juno Awards with this well-deserved honour."

Foster will be accepting his award at the 48th Annual Juno Gala Dinner and Awards on Saturday, March 16, in London, Ont. The 2019 Juno Awards will take place on Sunday, March 17, at London's Budweiser Gardens and will be broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET on CBC, CBC Radio and globally on cbc.ca/junos.