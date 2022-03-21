Arcade Fire to perform at 2022 Juno Awards

Arcade Fire has been teasing its first album in five years, We, for weeks, and now it has been announced that the band will also perform at the 2022 Juno Awards. This will be the event's first in-person iteration since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The band, which got its start in the Montreal indie scene more than two decades ago, is no stranger to the Junos: Arcade Fire has won 11 Juno Awards, nabbed 27 nominations and has also won a Grammy for album of the year for its third album, 2010's The Suburbs. When Arcade Fire won its 2010 Grammy, many Americans didn't yet know who the band was .

But that's not the end of the resumé: as one of the most influential bands to come out of Canada, Arcade Fire has also been nominated for an Academy Award, won the Polaris Music Prize, released a horror film, collaborated with David Bowie and Mavis Staples, wrote a 45-minute instrumental piece for meditation app Headspace and recorded a heartstring-tugging version of "Baby Mine" for the live-action 2019 Disney film Dumbo.

This will be Arcade Fire's first performance at the Junos since its 2018 appearance, where the band played the title cut from its 2017 album, Everything Now, which also won album of the year. Current members of the band include Win Butler, Régine Chassagne, Richard Reed Parry, Tim Kingsbury and Jeremy Gara. Longitme member Will Butler, Win's brother, announced earlier this week that he is no longer part of the band, though he did record on their upcoming album.

The 2022 Juno Awards will take place after Arcade Fire's album We is released on May 6, which will allow fans plenty of time to get attached before Arcade Fire's performance.

Wherever you are in the world, you can tune in to the 2022 Juno Awards on Sunday, May 15. You can watch live on CBC-TV and CBC Gem, listen on CBC Radio One and CBC Music and stream globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos. Use the code CBCMUSIC to access presale tickets on Ticketmaster starting Thursday, March 3 at 10 a.m. ET.