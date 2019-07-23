2020 Juno Awards to take place virtually on June 29

The 2020 Juno Awards were supposed to take place on March 15, but the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the in-person Saskatoon weekend of events. But on June 29 at 7 p.m. ET, the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC will reveal the winners in a special, virtual celebration.

Featuring performances by iskwē, Neon Dreams and the Dead South, this new version of the Juno Awards will also include presenters Alexandra Stréliski, actor Andrew Phung (Kim's Convenience), actor and musician Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), George Stroumboulopoulos, Jessie Reyez, Measha Brueggergosman and CBC Music hosts Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe, Florence K, Jarrett Martineau, Julie Nesrallah, Laila Biali, Odario Williams, Rich Terfry, Saroja Coelho, Tom Allen, and q's Tom Power.

"We are thrilled to finally announce the 2020 Juno winners and recognize all of the incredibly talented artists who've been waiting patiently since we had to, unfortunately, cancel Juno Week in Saskatoon," said Allan Reid, president and CEO of CARAS, the Juno Awards and MusiCounts. "Thanks to the amazing support of our broadcast and content partner CBC, our presenting partner TD, along with all of our funders and partners, we're able to bring the Junos back to life virtually so we can celebrate this year's best in Canadian music."

Fans can still vote on their pick for Fan Choice Award via junofanchoice.ca. Voting closes on Tuesday, June 23, at 5 p.m. ET.