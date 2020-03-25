2020 Juno Award winners announcement postponed 'indefinitely'

Following the cancellation of the 2020 Juno Awards broadcast and all related Juno Week events, the organizers have announced they will "hold off indefinitely" on revealing this year's winners in all 42 categories.

"After much consideration & due to the escalating COVID-19 crisis & its impact on our communities, we have made the decision to hold off indefinitely on the announcement of the 2020 JUNO Award winners," the Juno Awards stated Wednesday evening on Twitter.

"Our focus will be to support the music community during this crisis and when appropriate, we will duly honour our artists and their achievements."

The 49th annual Juno Awards were originally set to take place on March 15 in Saskatoon, Sask., but were cancelled due to growing concerns over COVID-19.

A March 12 press release from the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and the Juno Awards stated: "Through our collaborative discussions and with input and guidance and the full support of our trusted partners, including the province of Saskatchewan, the City of Saskatoon, Tourism Saskatoon, Saskatchewan Health Authority and Saskatchewan Ministry of Health, it is with an incredibly heavy heart that we collectively confirm the cancellation of the 49th Annual Juno Awards and Juno Week activities in Saskatoon due to concerns surrounding COVID-19."