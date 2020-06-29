Junos 2020: the complete list of winners

The 2020 Juno Awards have wrapped, announcing a list of winners that has been on hold since the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the in-person Saskatoon weekend of events in March.

But tonight, June 29, the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC combined the usual two-night series of events into an hour-and-a-half-long pre-recorded special, delivering a night that Canadian music fans have been waiting for.

With performances from Alessia Cara (who was supposed to host the March awards), iskwē, Neon Dreams and the Dead South, the night was quite different but just as celebratory. Cara led the night with three wins, while Shawn Mendes took home two awards, including one for his single with Camila Cabello, "Señorita." Tory Lanez took home the award for rap recording of the year, Avril Lavigne scooped up the Juno Fan Choice Award and frst-time winners included Alexandra Stréliski, Neon Dreams, Meghan Patrick and Lennon Stella.

To see the full list of winners, scroll down. Winners are bolded in the list of nominees below.

Juno Fan Choice Award

Alessia Cara

Ali Gatie

Winner: Avril Lavigne

bbno$

Justin Bieber

Loud Luxury

Nav

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Tory Lanez

Single of the year

Alessia Cara, "Out of Love"

Bülow, "Sweet Little Lies"

Lennon Stella, "La Di Da"

Scott Helman, "Hang Ups"

Winner: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, "Señorita"

International album of the year

Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next

Winner: Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ed Sheeran, No.6 Collaborations Project

Khalid, Free Spirit

Post Malone, Hollywood's Bleeding

Album of the year

Winner: Alessia Cara, The Pains of Growing

Alexandra Stréliski, Inscape

Bryan Adams, Shine a Light

Michael Bublé, Love

Nav, Bad Habits

Artist of the year

Alessia Cara

Bryan Adams

Jessie Reyez

Winner: Shawn Mendes

Tory Lanez

Group of the year

88Glam

Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine

Winner: Loud Luxury

The Reklaws

Walk Off the Earth

Breakthrough artist of the year

Alexandra Stréliski

Ali Gatie

bbno$

Winner: Lennon Stella

Tenille Townes

Breakthrough group of the year

Hunter Brothers

Winner: Neon Dreams

Palaye Royale

The Blue Stones

Valley

Songwriter of the year

Winner: Alessia Cara: "Growing Pains" (co-songwriters Andrew Wansel, Warren Fielder); "Out of Love" (co-songwriter Rick Nowels) (Alessia Cara, The Pains of Growing); "Rooting For You" (co-songwriter Jon Levine) (Alessia Cara, This Summer)

Bülow, Two Punks in Love: "Boys Will Be Boys" (co-songwriters David Charles Fischer, Mike Wise, Nathan Ferraro for Bülow, The Contender); "Sweet Little Lies" (co-songwriters David Charles Fischer, Mike Wise, Nathan Ferraro for Bülow, Crystalline); "Two Punks in Love" (co-songwriters David Charles Fischer, Mike Wise, Nathan Ferraro)

Patrick Watson, Wave: "Broken," "Dream for Dreaming" (co-songwriters Joseph Baron Grass, Mikhail Stein, Robbie Kuster); "Here Comes the River" (co-songwriters Joseph Baron Grass, Jules Buckley, Mikhail Stein)

Tenille Townes, White Horse: "I Kept the Roses" (co-songwriters Chris Gelbuda, Dustin Christensen for Tenille Townes, I Kept the Roses); "Jersey On The Wall (I'm Just Asking)" (co-songwriters Gordie Sampson, Tina Parol for Tenille Townes, Jersey on the Wall (I'm Just Asking)); "White Horse" (co-songwriters Daniel Tashian, Jeremy Spillman)

Tim Baker, Forever Overhead: "All Hands," "Dance," "The Eighteenth Hole"

Country album of the year

Aaron Goodvin, V

Dallas Smith, The Fall

Dean Brody, Black Sheep

Hunter Brothers, State of Mind

Winner: Meghan Patrick, Wild as Me

Adult alternative album of the year

City and Colour, A Pill for Loneliness

Winner: Half Moon Run, A Blemish in the Great Light

Iskwē, acākosīk

Leonard Cohen, Thanks for the Dance

Patrick Watson, Wave

Alternative album of the year

Black Mountain, Destroyer

Foxwarren, Foxwarren

Mac DeMarco, Here Comes the Cowboy

Orville Peck, Pony

Winner: Pup, Morbid Stuff

Pop album of the year

Winner: Alessia Cara, The Pains of Growing

Avril Lavigne, Head Above Water

Bülow, Crystalline

Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine, 8:47

Walk Off the Earth, Here We Go!

Rock album of the year

Big Wreck, …but for the sun

Headstones, Peopleskills

Sum 41, Order in Decline

The Dirty Nil, Master Volume

Winner: The Glorious Sons, A War on Everything

Vocal jazz album of the year

Bria Skonberg, Nothing Never Happens

Winner: Dominique Fils-Aimé, Stay Tuned!

Elizabeth Shepherd, Montréal

Jazz Affair, Wishes

Monkey House, Friday

Jazz album of the year: solo

Winner: Jacques Kuba Seguin, Migrations

Joel Miller, Unstoppable

John Stetch, Black Sea Suite

Ted Quinlan, Absolutely Dreaming

The Mark Kelso Jazz Project, The Chronicles of Fezziwig

Jazz album of the year: group

Al Muirhead's Canadian Quintet, Undertones

Brad Turner Quartet with guest Seamus Blake, Jump Up

Dave Young Trio, Trouble in Mind

Winner: Ernesto Cervini's Turboprop, Abundance

Jane Bunnett & Maqueque, On Firm Ground/Tierra Firme

Instrumental album of the year

Winner: Alexandra Stréliski, Inscape

Bill McBirnie with Bernie Senensky, The Silent Wish

Kevin Hearn, Calm and Cents

Ron Davis' SymphRONica, SymphRONica UpfRONt

Tanya Tagaq, Toothsayer

Francophone album of the year

Fred Pellerin, Après

Jean Leloup, L'étrange pays

Koriass, La nuit des longs couteaux

Winner: Les Louanges, La nuit est une panthère

Loud, Tout ça pour ça

Children's album of the year

Winner: Big Block Singsong, Greatest Hits, Vol. 4

Diana Panton, A Cheerful Little Earful

Gforce Fan, It's GForce

Girl Pow-R, This is Us

Sharon & Bram, Sharon, Bram & Friends

Classical album of the year: solo or chamber

Winner: Angela Schwarzkopf, Detach

Ensemble Paramirabo, Alone & Unalone

James Ehnes, Beethoven: Violin Sonatas Op. 12

Marina Thibeault and Marie-Ève Scarfone, Elles

Quatuor Molinari, John Zorn: Cat O'Nine Tails, The Dead Man, Memento Mori & Kol Nidre

Classical album of the year: large ensemble

Canada's National Arts Centre Orchestra/Orchestre du Centre National Des Arts du Canada, conducted by Alexander Shelley, The Bound of our Dreams

Jan Lisiecki with Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, Beethoven: Complete Piano Concertos

Orchestre Métropolitain de Montréal, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Sibelius 1

Winner: Orchestre symphonique de Montréal, conducted by Kent Nagano, The John Adams Album

Orchestre symphonique de Montréal, conducted by Kent Nagano feat. Charles Richard-Hamelin, Chopin: Concertos Nos. 1 & 2

Classical album of the year: vocal or choral

Chor Leoni Men's Choir, When There is Peace: An Armistice Oratorio

Gerald Finley, Schubert: Schwanengesang; Brahms: Vier ernste Gesänge

Winner: Ottawa Bach Choir, conducted by Lisette Canton, Handel: Dixit Dominus; Bach & Schutz: Motets

Peter Barrett, Martha Guth, Allyson McHardy, Helen Becqué, Summer Night

Philippe Sly with Le Chimera Project, Schubert: Winterreise

Classical composition of the year

Winner: Ana Sokolović, Evta

Bekah Simms, Everything is... Distorted

Jared Miller, Under Sea, Above Sky

Rose Bolton, The Coming of Sobs

Vincent Ho, Kickin' It 2.0

Rap recording of the year

88Glam, 88Glam2

Classified, Tomorrow Could be the Day Things Change

Killy, Light Path 8

Nav, Bad Habits

Winner: Tory Lanez, Freaky

Dance recording of the year

Winner: Felix Cartal & Lights, "Love Me"

Frank Walker x Astrid S, "Only When it Rains"

Loud Luxury and Bryce Vine, "I'm Not Alright"

Ralph, "Gravity"

Sultan + Shepard x Showtek, "We Found Love"

R&B/soul recording of the year

Amaal, Black Dove

Daniel Caesar, Case Study 01

Winner: Jessie Reyez, Tory Lanez, & Tainy, "Feel it Too"

Tanika Charles, The Gumption

Tory Lanez, Chixtape 5

Reggae recording of the year

Exco Levi, "Wah Gwaan"

Jay Douglas, "Jah Children"

Winner: Lyndon John X, The Warning Track

Petraa, "Never Broken ​​​​​​"

Storry, "Another Man"

Indigenous artist or group of the year

Winner: Celeigh Cardinal, Stories from a Downtown Apartment

Digawolf, Yellowstone

Nêhiyawak, Nipiy

Northern Haze, Siqinnaarut

Riit, Ataataga

Contemporary roots album of the year

Catherine MacLellan, Coyote

Del Barber, Easy Keeper

Irish Mythen, Little Bones

Justin Rutledge, Passages

Winner: Lee Harvey Osmond, Mohawk

Traditional roots album of the year

April Verch, Once a Day

Miranda Mulholland, By Appointment Or Chance

Natalie MacMaster, Sketches

Winner: The Dead South, Sugar & Joy

The Small Glories, Assiniboine & The Red

Blues album of the year

Big Dave McLean, Pocket Full Of Nothin'

Winner: Dawn Tyler Watson, Mad Love

Durham County Poets, Hand Me Down Blues

Michael Jerome Browne, That's Where It's At

Whitehorse, The Northern South Vol. 2

Contemporary Christian/gospel album of the year

Brian Doerksen, The Heart of Christmas

Brooke Nicholls, Pursue

Dan Bremnes, Wherever I Go

Fresh I.E., ILL Street Blues

Winner: Matt Maher, The Advent of Christmas

World music album of the year

Winner: Djely Tapa, Barokan

Okan, Sombras

Okavango African Orchestra, Africa Without Borders

Romina Di Gasbarro, Risorgimento

Silla and Rise, Galactic Gala

Jack Richardson producer of the year

Winner: Ben Kaplan: "Brittle Bones Nicky" (Rare Americans, Brittle Bones Nicky); "It's Alright" (co-producer Ryan Guldemond) (Mother Mother, Dance and Cry)

Derek Hoffman: "Fear of the Flame" (Logan Staats, Fear of the Flame); "Hide Your Love" (Caveboy, Night in the Park, Kiss in the Dark)

Jon Levine: "October," "Rooting For You" (co-producer Midi Jones) (Alessia Cara, This Summer)

Michael Wise: "Just Friends" (Virginia to Vegas, Hartland St.); "Sweet Little Lies" (Bülow, Crystalline)

Steve Bays: "Record Shop" (Said the Whale, Cascadia); "Song In My Head" (We are the City, RIP)

Recording engineer of the year

George Seara: "If I Can't Have You" (Shawn Mendes, If I Can't Have You); "Incredible" (James TW, Incredible)

Jason Dufour: "Push For Yellow," "There's Still a Light in the House" (Valley, Maybe)

Winner: John "Beetle" Bailey: "Dividido (feat. Silvana Estrada)" (Alex Cuba, Sublime); "Shotgun" (Monkey House, Friday)

Ryan Worsley: "2 Myself" (Ludic, Ludic); "Known Better" (Nuela Charles, Melt)

Vic Florencia: "Midnight," "Over Me" (Brooke Palsson, Midnight)

Album artwork of the year

Winner: Chad Moldenhauer (art director), Ian Clarke (designer), Warren Clark and Lance Inkwell (illustrators) for Kristofer Maddigan, Selections From Cuphead

Kevin Hearn (art director), Antoine Moonen (designer), Lauchie Reed and Harland Williams (illustrators) for Kevin Hearn and Friends, The Superhero Suite

Kris Knight (art director and designer), Chris Peters (illustrator) and Stefanie Schneider (photographer) for Ensign Broderick, Bloodcrush/Bloodmyth

Sean Brown and Keavan Yazdani (art directors) for Daniel Caesar, Case Study 01

Terri Fidelak (art director, designer and illustrator) and Carey Shaw (photographer) for Belle Plaine, Malice, Mercy, Grief and Wrath

Music video of the year

Caraz, "Bun Dem" (Sarahmée)

Johnny Jansen, "Record Shop" (Said the Whale)

Jonathan Robert, "Topographe" (Corridor)

Le GED, "Back Off" (Laurence Nerbonne)

Winner: Sarah Legault, "Little Star" (Iskwē)

Electronic album of the year

Bob Moses, Battle Lines

Electric Youth, Memory Emotion

Jacques Greene, Dawn Chorus

Keys N Krates, A Beat Tape For Your Friends

Winner: Rezz, Beyond the Senses

Metal/hard music album of the year

Kobra and the Lotus, Evolution

Lindsay Schoolcraft, Martyr

Single Mothers, Through a Wall

Winner: Striker, Play to Win

The Agonist, Orphans

Adult contemporary album of the year

Winner: Bryan Adams, Shine a Light

Lauren Spencer-Smith, Unplugged Vol. 1

Marc Jordan, Both Sides

Nuela Charles, Melt

Renee Lamoureux, Empower

Comedy album of the year