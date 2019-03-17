Live

Juno Songwriters' Circle

The Juno Songwriters' Circle is an intimate showcase demonstrating the powerful role that songwriting plays. Fans and guests experience rare collaborations among artists and get the inside scoop on the inspiration and process behind their favourite songs. Twelve-time Juno nominee Alan Doyle hosts this year's Songwriters' Circle at Centennial Hall in London, Ont. Tune in Sunday, March 17, at noon ET.

Social Sharing

The Juno Songwriters' Circle is an intimate showcase demonstrating the powerful role that songwriting plays. Fans and guests experience rare collaborations among artists and get the inside scoop on the inspiration and process behind their favourite songs. Twelve-time Juno nominee Alan Doyle hosts this year's Songwriters' Circle at Centennial Hall in London, Ont. Tune in Sunday, March 17, at noon ET. 0:00