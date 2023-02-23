How to tune in to the 2023 Juno Awards

The 2023 Juno Awards are unsurprisingly shaping up to be a big night of music, and we want to make it as easy as possible for you to tune in — no matter where you are, or what device you're using.

Get full details below for how to watch or listen to the big broadcast on March 13, as well as the opening night awards the Saturday preceding, the Juno Songwriters' Circle and some of the events happening in Edmonton.

The 2023 Juno Awards: Monday, March 13

Simu Liu is back to host for his second year in a row, and the broadcast will begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Catch performances from Hall of Fame inductees Nickelback, as well as Tenille Townes, AP Dhillon, Preston Pablo, Banx & Ranx, Rêve, Tate McRae and more.

Tune in on CBC, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One and CBC Listen, and stream globally on cbcmusic.ca/junos.

Road to the Junos: March 6-10

CBC Music and the Junos 2023 Edmonton Host Committee partnered for a concert series in the host city to celebrate local talent leading up to the big night. We'll be releasing videos throughout the week of March 6, starting with two soulful performances from D'orjay the Singing Shaman and Shaela Miller.

JunoFest: Friday, March 10, to Sunday, March 12

JunoFest, presented by CBC Music, is back and once again taking over music venues across Edmonton. Featuring more than 50 artists, the three nights will showcase talent of all genres from across the country, ranging from indie all-stars to dynamic jazz ensembles. If you're in Edmonton, head to JunoAwards.ca for the full schedule.

Juno Comedy Show: Friday, March 10

Hosted by veteran comic Cory Mack, the Juno Comedy Show will take place at Rapid Fire Theatre and will host stand-up sets by comedy of the year nominees Courtney Gilmour, Jackie Pirico, Jon Dore, Matt Wright and Zabrina Douglas. For more info and tickets, head to JunoAwards.ca.

Juno Opening Night Awards: Saturday, March 11

Tune in for this live-streamed event, where the majority of the year's Juno Awards are given out, at cbcmusic.ca/junos. Starts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Juno Cup: Sunday, March 12

The Juno Cup is back for the first time since 2019. Being held on Sunday, March 12, at Edmonton's Downtown Community Arena, the celebrity hockey game pits musicians and professional athletes against each other in support of MusiCounts, Canada's music education charity. Tickets for the 2023 Juno Cup are available here.

The 2023 Juno Songwriters' Circle: Sunday, March 12

Dubbed the jewel of the Junos, the annual Juno Songwriters' Circle is one of the most anticipated events of JunoFest, bringing together a varied lineup of musicians for casual conversation and an intimate jam session. Hosted by CBC Music's Damhnait Doyle at the Winspear Centre in Edmonton, this year's showcase features personal anecdotes and unbuttoned performances from some of Canada's top lyricists and 2023 Juno nominees.

Fans in Edmonton can attend this year's Juno Songwriters' Circle in person on Sunday, March 12, at 7 p.m. at the Winspear Centre. For tickets and further information, visit winspearcentre.com.

The 2023 Juno Songwriters' Circle will be broadcast across Canada on Monday, March 13, on CBC Radio One at 1 p.m. and on CBC Music at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.