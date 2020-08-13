Halifax to host the 2024 Juno Awards

After almost two decades, the Juno Awards will once again call Halifax their host city for the 2024 ceremony, the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences announced today.

The 53rd Juno Awards will take place on Sunday, March 24, with a slate of Juno Week events happening March 20-24, leading up to the big celebration and broadcast.

"Since the Juno Awards came through Halifax in 2006 the city's music scene has grown immensely," said Allegra Swanson, executive director of Music Nova Scotia, via press release. "Music is at the core of our identity as a region, dating back to our Mi'kmaq ancestors and over 50 historic Black communities across the province. The depth of emerging talent in Halifax is vast and exciting. We look forward to working with CARAS/the Juno Awards to create myriad opportunities to develop local artists and industry through legacy programming for years to come."

The previous 2006 Halifax Juno Awards were hosted by Pamela Anderson, and included performances by Broken Social Scene, Divine Brown, Bedouin Soundclash and Nickelback. It also featured a performance by Coldplay and the Black Eyed Peas, who co-won the award for international album of the year. Bryan Adams was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, and Michael Bublé came away with four Junos, making him the biggest winner.

"Canada's East Coast has long been the home of many incredible musicians," said Allan Reid, president and CEO of CARAS and the Juno Awards. "Halifax is a music lover's paradise, with fans able to find live performances seven days a week across the city's famed pubs and renowned music venues. We can't wait to put the Juno spotlight back on the city's diverse music scene and celebrate the nation's best in true Maritime fashion."

The 2023 Juno Awards will be held on March 8 in Edmonton, and will be hosted by Simu Liu. The awards ceremony will be broadcast and streamed from Edmonton's Rogers Place, live across Canada at 8 p.m. ET/6 p.m. MT on CBC-TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen, and globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos and on CBC Music's Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter pages.