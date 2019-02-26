Who are Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine? Get to know the Juno breakthrough group nominees

The Juno categories of breakthrough artist and group of the year have gone through a few different identities in their 45-year history, but what's never changed is the incredible pedigree of the categories' winners. A veritable who's who of now-established and future Canadian music industry icons have taken home these coveted Junos.

Breakthrough artist winners include Burton Cummings, k.d. lang, Colin James, Alanis Morissette, Jann Arden, Avril Lavigne, Michael Bublé, Feist, Drake, the Weeknd, Alessia Cara and Jessie Reyez. The list of breakthrough group winners is equally star-studded: Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Rush, Glass Tiger, the Tragically Hip, Nickelback, Alexisonfire and A Tribe Called Red.

Think of the Junos as an opportunity to survey just a little bit more of the country's music scene, its depth and breadth, and then keep checking back as CBC Music posts its handy primers for each artist and group, as well as some context to help deepen your appreciation of these great musicians.

Who: Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine.

Where: Ottawa, Ont.

Sound: Electro-pop

Why they're nominated: The duo competed on the first season of the Canadian music reality show The Launch. Their cover of Ryan Tedder and Camila Cabello's song was chosen for nationwide release via Big Machine Records, and the track blew up. Woods and Fine also won the 2018 iHeartRadio MMVA for best new Canadian artist or group.

Previously: Fine, the vocalist and a singer-songwriter, and Woods, the producer and co-writer, met at Algonquin College. Fine was a recent graduate of the culinary arts program and a singer whose background was in jazz and classical, while Woods was enrolled in the music industry arts program. He heard her singing on a mutual friend's phone, and he was hooked​.

Fun fact: Their debut EP, 8:47, comes out on March 8, 2019.

Quote: "People call it an 'overnight success,' but not a lot of people see the work that's gone in over the past five years. Jamie and I have been independent artists and writers for the last 10 years. Then, over the last five years, we just kind of honed our craft together and started releasing music about two years ago. Then The Launch happened about a year ago now." — Woods to Billboard, 2018

'Wouldn't Be Enough' (2017)





'Ain't Easy' (2018) ​

'You' (2019)





