Deborah Cox: 5 songs that changed my life

Deborah Cox is making history this year as the first Black woman to be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, which will take place at the 2022 Juno Awards on Sunday, May 15. The three-time Juno winner is one of the country's most celebrated R&B singers, and her music has influenced many artists around the world. But what music has inspired Cox?

CBC Music asked Cox to reflect on five songs that changed her life, and her picks perfectly illustrate the icons who came before her, from Whitney Houston ("I think with those kind of vocalists, the gift is just always giving,") to Stevie Wonder ("The way Stevie sings a song is just so heartfelt and moving.") Hit play on the video above to see Cox discuss the artists and songs that transformed the way she saw music.

Songs mentioned: "You Give Good Love," by Whitney Houston, "As," by Stevie Wonder, "Hallelujah," by Leonard Cohen, "The Best Thing That Ever Happened," by Gladys Knight and "Angel" by Sarah McLachlan.

Wherever you are in the world, you can tune in to the 2022 Juno Awards on Sunday, May 15. You can watch live on CBC-TV and CBC Gem, listen on CBC Radio One and CBC Music and stream globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos. Use the code CBCMUSIC to access presale tickets on Ticketmaster starting Thursday, March 3, at 10 a.m. ET.