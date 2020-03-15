Junos · Live

DESCRIBED VIDEO:The 2020 JUNO Awards

The Described Video version of the 49th annual Juno Awards, hosted by Alessia Cara from Saskatoon, Sask., which will celebrate the highest honours in Canadian music with unforgettable performances, special appearances and surprise moments. Performances include Daniel Caesar, Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Jann Arden, Lennon Stella, The Glorious Sons, Tory Lanez and more.

