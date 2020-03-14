Junos · Live

CBC Music Presents JUNOfest Jazz Showcase

​​​​​​​Live from The Bassment in Saskatoon with host Laila Biali, this special concert features music from eight of this year's nominees from the three jazz categories. Hear performances from Ted Quinlan, Mark Kelso, Dave Young, Elizabeth Shepherd, Al Muirhead, Dominique Fils-Aimé, Joel Miller and Jane Bunnett.

