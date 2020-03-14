Junos · Live

CBC Music Presents: JUNOfest Classical Showcase

From Convocation Hall in Saskatoon, Julie Nesrallah presents the Juno Classical Showcase, a concert bringing together selected nominees in the classical categories at this year's Juno Awards. Enjoy performances by Marina Thibeault, Marie-Ève Scarfone, Angela Schwarzkopf, Allyson McHardy, Lawrence Wiliford, Helen Becqué and others.

