CBC Music Presents Junofest Classical Showcase

CBC Music, in collaboration with the Canadian Music Centre, celebrates Canada's greatest classical musicians with an exclusive Juno showcase at Aeolian Hall in London, Ont. The lineup features a number of this year's Juno nominees, including the Gryphon Trio, Miriam Khalil, Blake Pouliot and Sarah Jeffrey. Julie Nesrallah, host of CBC Music's Tempo, presents the concert. Tune in Saturday, March 16, at 1 p.m. ET.

