Vancouver to host the 2025 Juno Awards

After six years away, the Juno Awards will return to Vancouver in 2025, the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) announced today.

The 54th Juno Awards will take place at Rogers Arena on Sunday, March 30, 2025, with the usual Juno Week festivities taking place March 26-30.

"The 2018 Junos were an incredible experience with some of the most memorable performances in our history," said Allan Reid, president and CEO of CARAS and the Juno Awards, via press release. "We are so excited to return to the West Coast for another spectacular Junos in 2025 and to shine a spotlight on Vancouver's status as a world-class music destination."

The previous Vancouver Juno Awards, held in 2018, were hosted by Michael Bublé, and included performances by Daniel Caesar, Diana Krall (with Bublé as a guest), Jessie Reyez, Lights and more.

"B.C. is a hotbed for emerging talent. From modern South Asian sounds, a thriving electronic music scene, to a strong hip-hop community, the music industry across B.C. is diverse," said Nate Sabine, Vancouver Juno Host Committee co-chair and president of Music B.C. "Our goal is to continuously create opportunity and drive support for a burgeoning music ecosystem."