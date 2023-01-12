José Evangelista, Spanish Canadian composer, dead at 79

José Evangelista, composer, professor and central figure in Montreal's contemporary music scene, has died at the age of 79.

"It's with great sadness that we've learned of the death of composer José Evangelista," the Société de musique contemporaine du Québec announced in a Facebook post. "This talented and prolific composer wrote more than 80 works."

Born in Valencia, Spain, in 1943, Evangelista undertook studies in physics in his homeland alongside his musical training with Vicente Asencio at the Valencia Conservatory, where he won first prize in composition in 1967. Interest in computer science led Evangelista to Montreal in 1970, where he studied composition with André Prévost and Bruce Mather at McGill University, and established himself permanently.

In 1979, he became a professor at the University of Montreal, where he would teach for three decades. Among his achievements there was his creation, in 1987, of a Balinese gamelan workshop, which continues to this day. His former composition students include Ana Sokolovic, Samy Moussa and Simon Bertrand.

"In addition to composition, José Evangelista also taught ethnomusicology courses, which contributed to ... openness to the musical traditions of the world," reflected Nathalie Fernando, dean of the faculty of music at the University of Montreal, via Facebook. "For him, there have never been any cultural boundaries, which undeniably makes him an example for future generations."

Spanish influences were apparent in much of Evangelista's music, as this excerpt from his five-movement suite Retazos for guitar duo illustrates.

In 2019, Evangelista received the Serge-Garant Prize ($25,000) from the Émile-Nelligan Foundation for his body of work. His piece Nuevas monodías españolas was nominated for classical composition of the year at the 2005 Juno Awards.

In 1982, Evangelista received a special prize from Spain's Ministry of Culture for Vision, a work for mezzo-soprano, piano, harp, cello, electric guitar and vibraphone. His choral piece O quam suavis est won first prize in a composition competition organized by St. Mary Magdalene's Church in Toronto in 1988.

You can hear a tribute to Evangelista on CBC Music's About Time with host Tom Allen on Thursday, Jan. 12.