Joni Mitchell named 2022 Person of the Year by MusiCares

On Aug. 25, it was announced that Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell has been chosen as the 2022 MusiCares person of the year.

She'll be honoured during a tribute at the Los Angeles Convention Centre on Jan. 29, 2022, two nights before the 64th annual Grammy Awards. The evening will include a reception and silent auction followed by a dinner and tribute concert featuring renowned musicians and other artists paying tribute to Mitchell.

"We are so excited to bring together an amazing lineup of artists to celebrate the musical legacy of Joni Mitchell," said Laura Segura, executive director of MusiCares. "She is being honoured not only for her iconic music and lyrics, but for her trailblazing spirit and the inspiration she's brought to so many artists."

Proceeds from the event will support MusiCares' efforts to provide music professionals with health and social services.

"I'm honoured to be chosen as Person of the Year by this great charity," said Mitchell. "I look forward to being part of this gala that will help MusiCares continue their inspired work in providing a support system for those in need."

Organizers have not yet announced the artists who will take part in the tribute to Mitchell.

Recent MusiCares Person of the Year honorees include Fleetwood Mac, Dolly Parton and the 2020 honorees, Aerosmith.