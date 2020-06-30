Joël's unique brand of grunge gospel is earning millions of streams

Two years ago, Joël was running himself ragged. He worked at Walmart all day, and then hustled to the studio at night. But his hard work is paying off now.

The Toronto-based musician released his song "Vent" in 2018 and that song has since climbed to almost three million streams on Spotify, gaining lots of attention along the way.

In the past year, the alternative R&B singer has released two EPs, Grunge Gospel Side A, and most recently, Grunge Gospel Side B.

In our latest episode of The Radar, Joël explains how he melds his gospel and grunge influences to create a unique sound and style. Watch him perform "On Point" and "So Blue," and chat with CBC Music Mornings' host Saroja Coelho.