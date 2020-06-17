Jazz musician Hugh Fraser has died

Jazz musician Hugh Fraser, a stalwart of Vancouver's music scene, has died. He was 62.

A trombonist, pianist, composer and bandleader, Fraser established VEJI (Vancouver Ensemble of Jazz Improvisation) in the early 1980s and released five albums with the group over the ensuing 20 years.

The Hugh Fraser Quintet, which drew its members from VEJI, was a hard-bop ensemble that released 12 albums between 1987 and 2012, garnering three Juno Award nominations and two wins.

News of Fraser's death was confirmed by Cory Weeds, jazz impresario and founder of Vancouver's Cellar Live label.

"Hugh Fraser and his quintet were the Canadian Jazz Messengers," Weeds told CBC Music via email. "As a youngster growing up, I aspired to be in that band. They exemplified everything that jazz is. Hugh was a beacon of energy and enthusiasm."

This performance from the 1988 Montreal International Jazz Festival captures the early days of the quintet.

Fraser had been diagnosed with cancer in 2017 but continued to perform as recently as 2019.

"Last October, I got a chance to play three nights with the quintet and record with them," recalls Weeds. "It was the thrill of a lifetime. Hugh was in rough shape but you would only know by looking at him. He was playing with as much passion, excitement and beauty as he ever had."

The Hugh Fraser Quintet's most recent album, Concerto, was released in 2012.