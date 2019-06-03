Jagged Little Sessions: Terra Lightfoot covers 'Head Over Feet'

Don't lie: if a Jagged Little Pill single comes on the radio, how often do you turn it up and belt out the words? We know you remember the lyrics.

In honour of Jagged Little Pill's 20th anniversary, we asked a few Canadian musicians to choose their favourite Alanis Morissette song from the 1995 album and make it their own. First up, we have this gorgeous cover of "Head Over Feet," as sung by Hamilton's fiercely talented Terra Lightfoot.

"I'm really attached to it still," says Lightfoot, of her song choice. "And the sentiment behind it is beautiful. Just coming to realize that somebody's the right one for you, and that you're more yourself with them."

Watch it below.