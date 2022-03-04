Iwan Edwards, Montreal choral conductor and teacher, dead at 84

Canada's choral music community has lost an important figure. Conductor and teacher Iwan Edwards has died at the age of 84.

Edwards was best known as chorus master of the Montreal Symphony Orchestra, preparing the chorus for 21 seasons of concerts, tours and recording sessions. He received Grammy and Juno Awards for their recording of Berlioz's Les Troyens, among many distinctions.

His choristers were charmed by his lilting Welsh accent, warm sense of humour and rigour during the rehearsal process.

Posting a tribute on Facebook, organist and choir director Matthew Larkin wrote, "He was a great man of letters and music: a brilliant conductor and teacher who inspired loyalty and conviviality wherever he went."

Born in Wales, Edwards moved to Montreal in 1965 and soon became an important figure in the city's music scene.

He based himself in the suburb of Lachine, where he taught music at Lachine High School and established the St. Lawrence Choir, which he would helm for four decades.

He then taught at downtown Montreal's F.A.C.E. School, where he instilled a love of music in generations of students. He also ran the choral music program at next-door McGill University, eventually serving as chair of the performance department.

This early 1990s recording of Alcides Lanza's electroacoustic work Un Mundo Imaginario with the McGill Concert Choir illustrates Edwards' daring as a musician and teacher.

The National Youth Choir of Canada welcomed Edwards as its guest conductor in 1998 and 1999.

After his retirement from teaching, Edwards established the Canadian Chamber Choir and Concerto Della Donna, an all-women chamber choir.

Montreal soprano Charlotte Corwin, who studied with Edwards, underlined his legacy in a moving tribute: "Of all people on this planet, you are one who will live on forever in the lives of the people who knew and loved you, and the people they will in turn love and teach."

Edwards was a member of the Order of Canada and received the Queen's Golden Jubilee Medal in 2002.

In 2014, Edwards was the subject of a crowdfunding campaign for a documentary film called Once & for All, looking back at his remarkable career. The film is currently in post-production and will be out later this year.

Last September, Edwards spoke with the current director of the St. Lawrence Choir, Philippe Bourque, on the occasion of the choir's 50th anniversary. Watch their conversation below.