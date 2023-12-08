In Memoriam: a tribute to the musicians who left us in 2023
To the remarkable artists who passed away this year, farewell and thank you
In 2023, we said goodbye to life-changing and genre-defying musicians who broke through barriers and binaries, redefining the art and the industry for everyone who followed them.
As music fans, we're mostly mourning people we don't know personally, but that doesn't lessen the very real grief that goes along with losing an artist who means something to you.
Maybe they represented a vital perspective missing in your life, another point of view that opened up your own heart or mind to another way of moving through the world. Maybe their songs moved you to march for justice, or helped you feel seen. Maybe their records and songs gave you a place to cultivate whatever you needed — solitude, rage, joy, sorrow, empowerment, purpose — to grow into the next iteration of yourself. Maybe their music was just all-caps FUN, a dance party frolic 'n' frenzy that turned every room into a night out at the club.
Some incredible musicians, composers, artists and industry people left us this year. Let's stand still together for a little bit and be grateful for them, as we pay tribute not just to what they gave us while they were here, but what they leave us to discover over and over and over again.
Fred White
Jan. 13, 1955, to Jan. 1, 2023
Drummer, musician, composer (Earth, Wind & Fire)
Gangsta Boo, a.k.a. Lola Chantrelle Mitchell
Aug. 7, 1979, to Jan. 1, 2023
Rapper (Three 6 Mafia)
"I just want people to know that I'm a really hard worker. I'm human just like everybody else. I write all my own music. I've helped other people come up with concepts. I've helped put a lot of people on. I just want to be respected. When it's all said and done, I want to be remembered as Gangsta Boo from 3-6 Mafia. The first lady of 3-6 Mafia. The first lady of crunk music. The first lady who brought a platinum plaque back to Memphis. The first lady who brought a gold plaque back to Memphis. I'm the only female rapper in Tennessee that has ever did that and probably I will be the only one that ever will. I just want to be known as someone that put her heart into her music and who really really appreciated her fans. Because if it wasn't for my fans, like I said, I definitely would not still be doing this. My fans are my motivation. I love my fans." — Passionweis.com
Joseph Koo
Feb. 25, 1931, to Jan. 3, 2023
Cantonese pop composer
"Before him there wasn't really such a thing as Cantopop. He is to Hong Kong music what Bruce Lee is to Kung Fu and martial arts." — Allan Lau
Jeff Beck
June 24, 1944, to Jan. 10, 2023
Guitarist (the Yardbirds, the Jeff Beck Group, Beck, Bogert & Appice)
"Jeff Beck was on another planet. He took me and Ronnie Wood to the U.S.A. in the late '60s in his band the Jeff Beck Group and we haven't looked back since. He was one of the few guitarists that when playing live would actually listen to me sing and respond. Jeff, you were the greatest, my man . Thank you for everything. RIP." — Rod Stewart
José Evangelista
Aug. 5, 1943, to Jan. 10, 2023
Composer and music educator
"Dealing only with universities and contemporary music societies, we get a very narrow vision of the music world. We're in a kind of enchanted environment, really. With an orchestra, however, you can access the music world as a whole with its different interests and priorities, which are not the same ones ... You have to live with that, and that's what makes it interesting." — Words & Music
Lisa Marie Presley
Feb. 1, 1968, to Jan. 12, 2023
Singer, songwriter
Robbie Bachman
Feb. 18, 1953, to Jan. 12, 2023
Musician (Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Brave Belt)
"Another sad departure. The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad and brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n' roll machine and we rocked the world together." — Randy Bachman
David Crosby
April 14, 1941, to Jan. 18, 2023
Singer, songwriter, guitarist (the Byrds, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young)
"I would learn two chords and go back and forth between them. What took it to the next level was, my brother started listening to 1950s jazz: Chet Baker, Dave Brubeck, people like that. Listening to jazz really widens your world." — New York Times
Leon Dubinsky
July 5, 1941, to Jan. 17, 2023
Songwriter, composer
"The man was a force. He was funny, and when Leon was in the room and telling a story, he wanted everyone to listen. Leon could have been a comedy writer, had he not been a songwriter. He was wonderful." — Barry Carnat
Barrett Strong
Feb. 5, 1941, to Jan. 28, 2023
Singer, songwriter (the Temptations)
Tom Verlaine
Dec. 13, 1949, to Jan. 28, 2023
Singer, songwriter, guitarist (Television)
"Tom Verlaine was a true great. His role in our culture and straight-up awesomeness on the electric guitar was completely legendary. Name 10 minutes of music as good as Marquee Moon. You can't. It's perfect. Rest in peace Tom x." — Stuart Braithwaite
Burt Bacharach
May 12, 1928, to Feb. 8, 2023
Singer, songwriter, composer, pianist
"Burt, Hal and I grew into what came to be known throughout the industry as the triangle marriage that worked. We each felt that we had something to offer and made it all work together. But musically, of course, Burt's musicianship is — I don't think anybody can surpass it. Hal David? I don't consider him a lyricist. I consider him a poet. And I was the interpreter of both. So we brought what we had to the table and it worked." — Dionne Warwick
Trugoy the Dove, a.k.a. David Jude Jolicoeur
Sept. 21, 1968, to Feb. 12, 2023
Rapper, songwriter, producer, DJ (De La Soul)
"We've been different ever since we were in school. We didn't dress like anyone else, and we had our own language so nobody would know what we were talking about, so it was natural that we'd do different things with our music, too." — Andscape
William (Bill) Phillips
Sept 19, 1937, to Feb. 17, 2023
Trumpeter, conductor, composer
"For Bill, the whole thing needed to be an enjoyable experience. In North America, classical music was staid and rigid. He wanted to make it more accessible, to democratize it." — Thoma Ewen
Ryuichi Sakamoto
Jan. 17, 1952, to March 28, 2023
Composer, pianist, producer (Yellow Magic Orchestra)
"Now, at 70, I'm living with cancer yet again. Although I don't know how many times I'll watch the full moon rise in future, I've already come this far. I hope to be like Bach and Debussy, who continued making music until their very last moments." — Sound of Life
Red Robinson
March 20, 1937, to April 1, 2023
DJ, host, broadcaster
"The best gig I saw had to be Elvis. There was nothing like it beforehand. He was the first guy to rent stadiums. I'd MCed shows, but standing in front of 20,000 people was nerve-racking." — Vancouver Sun
Vivian Trimble
May 24, 1963, to April 4, 2023
Musician (Luscious Jackson)
Harry Belafonte
March 1, 1927, to April 25, 2023
Singer, songwriter, activist
"We just have to thank God that we had Harry Belafonte for 96 years. He inspired me so much personally. He became a friend of mine in the last 10 years or so, we spent some private time together. I learned at his feet basically, about all the great work he's done over the years. If you think about what it means to be an artist and an activist, he was literally the epitome of what that was, and I don't know if people know how much he did." — John Legend
Tim Bachman
Aug. 1, 1951, to April 28, 2023
Musician (Bachman-Turner Overdrive)
"I haven't posted because my heart has been heavy but the news has announced my brother Tim passed this weekend. I am the last of my family on this side with all my memories of our life growing up in Winnipeg. So grateful for that. I'm sure my parents welcomed him home with my other two brothers who have passed in quick succession since the pandemic. I was the oldest. Rest in Peace, Timmy with mummy, daddy, Gary and Robbie." — Randy Bachman
Gordon Lightfoot
Nov. 17, 1938, to May 1, 2023
Singer, songwriter
"We have lost one of our greatest singer-songwriters. Gordon Lightfoot captured our country's spirit in his music — and in doing so, he helped shape Canada's soundscape. May his music continue to inspire future generations, and may his legacy live on forever. To his family, friends and many fans across the country and around the world: I'm keeping you in my thoughts at this difficult time." — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Linda Lewis
Sept. 27, 1950, to May 3, 2023
Singer, songwriter, musician
I'm so sad to hear of the death of Linda Lewis. She had a beautiful voice and was a really lovely person. RIP Linda x<a href="https://t.co/6UF7nsfkc4">https://t.co/6UF7nsfkc4</a>—@ArmatradingJoan
Grace Bumbry
Jan. 4, 1937, to May 7, 2023
Mezzo-soprano
Andy Rourke
Jan. 17, 1964, to May 19, 2023
Musician (the Smiths)
"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer. Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him, and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans. We request privacy at this sad time." — Johnny Marr
Tina Turner
Nov. 26, 1939, to May 24, 2023
Singer, songwriter
"The words legendary, iconic, diva and superstar are often overused, and yet Tina Turner embodies them all and so many more — an incredible performer, musician and trailblazer. To me, she will always be a survivor and an inspiration to women everywhere. Her music will continue to inspire generations to come. Rest in Peace, Queen ❤️" — Mariah Carey
Astrud Gilberto
March 29, 1940, to June 5, 2023
Singer
"I have been labelled by an occasional frustrated journalist as 'a recluse.' The dictionary clearly defines recluse as 'a person who withdraws from the world to live in seclusion and often in solitude.' Why should anybody assume that just because an artist chooses not to give interviews, he/she is a recluse?" — CBC
Martin Stevens
Oct. 3, 1953, to July 5, 2023
Singer, songwriter
Jane Birkin
Dec. 14, 1946, to July 16, 2023
Singer
"Accidents are the best things in existence. They force you to leave a route that seemed to be mapped out, and it's often when you branch out that you meet some incredible guy who changes your life or an unusual project that turns your career on its head. It's often when things aren't going well that we are forced into doing them differently and they suddenly become interesting." — Harper's Bazaar
Tony Bennett
Aug. 3, 1926, to July 21, 2023
Singer
"Losing Tony to Alzheimer's has been painful but it was also really beautiful. An era of memory loss is such a sacred time in a person's life. There's such a feeling of vulnerability and a desire to preserve dignity. All I wanted was for Tony to remember how much I loved him and how grateful I was to have him in my life. But, as that faded slowly, I knew deep down he was sharing with me the most vulnerable moment in his life that he could — being willing to sing with me when his nature was changing so deeply. I'll never forget this experience. I'll never forget Tony Bennett." — Lady Gaga
Sinead O'Connor
Dec. 8, 1966, to July 26, 2023
Singer, songwriter, activist
"I used to tolerate not being heard, I used to put up with it, but it made me depressed to know that I was voiceless. But now absolutely in no area of my life do I tolerate not being heard. I'll give somebody two or three chances and then I'll just walk away and say, 'Listen, there's something wrong with your ears, there's nothing wrong with me.'" — Sinead O'Connor
Sixto Rodriguez
July 10, 1942, to Aug. 8, 2023
Singer, songwriter, activist
"Many of us come into the world with a clenched fist, but we all leave with an open hand." — Sixto Rodriguez
Robbie Robertson
July 5, 1943, to Aug. 9, 2023
Singer, songwriter, musician, composer
Jimmy Buffett
Dec. 25, 1946, to Sept. 1, 2023
Singer, songwriter, musician
Steve Harwell
Jan. 9, 1967, to Sept. 4, 2023
Singer, songwriter (Smash Mouth)
"His only tools were his irrepressible charm and charisma, his fearlessly reckless ambition, and his king-size cajones. Steve lived a 100 per cent full-throttle life. Burning brightly across the universe before burning out. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him." — Robert Hayes
Chris Wilcox
1941 to Oct. 3, 2023
Musician, founder (Scotia Festival of Music)
"An enormous presence in the musical scene locally, nationally and internationally, Chris was a born impresario, who created a festival that has helped put Halifax on the musical map. Since 1980, Scotia Festival has attracted stellar musicians to Halifax from across North America and beyond. Chris's personality and vision were always central to the festival's success; his profound love for music, his genius for bringing musicians together, his curiosity and love of the unexpected, and his quirky personal style and sense of fun — all were legendary." — Scotia Festival of Music
Rudolph Isley
April 1, 1939, to Oct. 11, 2023
Singer, songwriter (the Isley Brothers)
"There are no words to express my feelings and the love I have for my brother. Our family will miss him. But I know he's in a better place." — Ronald Isley
Dwight Twilley
June 6, 1951, to Oct. 18, 2023
Singer, songwriter, musician, producer (Dwight Twilley Band)
"I was just a damn genius when I was young, and I just got stupider and stupider each year afterwards. It was an adventure, you know, a kind of amazing adventure. You are a kid, and all the other musicians in the world are trying to make a record, a little disc with their name on it and their picture on the sleeve and things like that, and trying to get on the radio, and we were able to accomplish that." — Americana UK
David Baxter
Nov. 5, 1954, to Nov. 4, 2023
Singer, songwriter, guitarist
Jayson Hoover
Oct. 15, 1945, to Nov. 5, 2023
Soul singer (Trials of Jayson Hoover)
"Once we unleash more of his music to the public, they'll realize just how good he was." — documentarian David Jones
Karl Tremblay
Oct. 28, 1976, to Nov. 15, 2023
Singer, songwriter (Les Cowboys Fringants)
"I was lucky to spend time with an exceptional man. The privilege of having been your friend and holding your hand until your last breath. I feel a lot of pain today, but I am happy that your suffering is in the past." — Jean-François Pauzé
Chad Allan
Singer, songwriter (the Guess Who)
March 29, 1943, to Nov. 21, 2023
"Rest in peace, Chad you were an inspiration to all of us in bands in Winnipeg. I learned a lot from watching and listening to Chad. He was very talented and one of a kind. He will always be remembered." — Burton Cummings
Chad Allan, who I started my musical career with has passed away. I'm grateful to have known & worked with him. He was a quiet, gentle soul w/a peaceful voice- he sang Shakin' All Over as a cover hit in Canada. He opted out of life on the road and taught & sang locally instead.… <a href="https://t.co/c0kP4R72Gu">pic.twitter.com/c0kP4R72Gu</a>—@RandysVinylTap
Shane MacGowan
Dec. 25, 1957, to Nov. 30, 2023
Singer, songwriter (the Pogues)
"The words are everything for him. That's where he lives." — Bono
Myles Goodwyn
June 23, 1948, to Dec. 3, 2023
Singer, songwriter, guitarist (April Wine)
"This [Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction]'s for me, and songwriting is what I care for most of all…. I think, probably, I stayed in the business because of songwriting. I'm not the greatest singer, the greatest guitar player. I'm not the greatest songwriter either, but I took great pride in being able to write songs that were popular." — CBC
Cayle Sain
Dec. 24, 1991, to Dec. 10, 2023
Drummer (Twitching Tongues, Downpresser, Mizery, God's Hate)