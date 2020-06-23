How to watch the rescheduled 2020 East Coast Music Awards

The 2020 East Coast Music Awards were scheduled to take place on April 30 in St. John's, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to those plans. We'll still get a celebration, though: a pre-recorded two-hour special will now air on Saturday, July 11, at 9 p.m. AT via CBC-TV and CBC Gem.

Hosted as originally planned by actor and author Mary Walsh, the rescheduled awards show will feature performances by Tim Baker, Rose Cousins, Wintersleep, Damnhait Doyle, Matt Mays, Neon Dreams, Motherhood, Eastern Owl, Zamani, Jacobus, and Shanneyganock.

"Over the past several weeks, our team has worked hard to tape incredible performances and put together a wonderful show so that — across the Atlantic provinces and now across the whole country — we can come together to champion the vibrancy and resiliency of the East Coast music community, and tip our hats to the beautiful city of St. John's," said Andy McLean, CEO of the East Coast Music Association, via press release.

Nine East Coast Music Awards will be given out during the broadcast, including album of the year and francophone recording of the year, while the rest will be announced on Friday, July 10.

Tim Baker and Wintersleep lead the nominations, tied for seven each, while P.E.I.'s the East Pointers follow with six nominations, including songwriter of the year. Ria Mae, Neon Dreams and Rich Aucoin have five apiece — all up against each other for album of the year. Jenn Grant and Villages each nabbed four nominations, up against each other for folk recording of the year with Grant's seventh album, Love, Inevitable, and Villages' self-titled debut.