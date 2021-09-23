How to watch the 2021 Polaris Music Prize winner celebration

The 2021 Polaris Music Prize winner celebration will take place on Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). The virtual event will be live streamed from CBC Toronto and hosted by CBC Music's Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe.

There are numerous ways to tune in: for viewers in Canada, the celebration will air on CBC Gem and on CBC Music's Facebook , Twitter , TikTok and YouTube pages. Those tuning in from other parts of the world can watch at CBCMusic.ca/Polaris .

Last year's winner, Montreal rapper Backxwash, will give two performances of her exhilarating, metal-infused brand of hip hop and announce this year's winner at the end of the night. There will be an exclusive interview following the winner reveal with host Tetteh-Wayoe. Throughout the event, viewers can expect colourful commentary from CBC Music's Odario Williams and Jess Huddleston, as well as Polaris jurors sharing their thoughts on the 10 shortlisted albums.

The 10 albums on the Polaris 2021 short list are: