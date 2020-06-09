How Paul Chin, a classically trained multi-instrumentalist, creates electronic music rooted in hip hop

"It feels like I've finally been able to paint with all the colours on my palette."

Paul Chin is describing how he feels about his most recent release, Full Spectrum, his fifth EP and one that's catching a lot of ears.

Chin is a classically trained multi-instrumentalist who describes his art as electronic music rooted in hip hop. Having grown up in the Cayman Islands in a Chinese–Jamaican household — and now based in Toronto — his rich experiences inform his music, which has included collaborating on Shad's Polaris Prize shortlisted album, A Short Story About a War.

On Full Spectrum, Chin collaborates again with Shad, as well as Phoenix Pagliacci, Rebekah Hawker and 2016 Searchlight winner Desirée Dawson.

In this second episode of The Radar, which brings essential emerging Canadian talent to the world, Chin chats with CBC Music Mornings host Saroja Coelho and performs "Take it or Leave It," featuring Dawson, and "Hard Times," featuring Hawker. Watch the full episode above.