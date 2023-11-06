Pop singer Tate McRae to make 'Saturday Night Live' debut

Calgary singer-songwriter Tate McRae has been announced as the musical guest of an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live.

McRae is set to perform on the Nov. 18 edition of the show, which will be hosted by actor Jason Momoa.

SNL announced the pairing on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

WATCH | Tate McRae performs 'She's all I Wanna Be' at the 2023 Junos: Tate McRae performs 'she's all i wanna be' | 2023 Juno Awards Duration 3:08

McRae first gained recognition as a finalist on the televised U.S. dance competition show So You Think You Can Dance.

She released her debut album I Used To Think I Could Fly in 2022 and her single "Greedy," released earlier this year, hit more than 260 million streams on Spotify.

WATCH | The official music video for Tate McRae's hit 'Greedy':

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC and Global TV.