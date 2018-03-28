First Play Live: Zaki Ibrahim, The Secret Life of Planets

Zaki Ibrahim released her new album The Secret Life of Planets recently, and she came to CBC Music to play a First Play Live session. Ibrahim's talented band not only played some very soulful grooves, but they also came impeccably dressed and had choreographed dance moves. Watch and hear Ibrahim's "sci-fi soul" in the videos below:

Zaki Ibrahim performs "Get There" from her latest album, The Secret Life Of Planets. 4:17

Zaki Ibrahim performs "Cut Loose" from her latest album, The Secret Life Of Planets. 4:43

Zaki Ibrahim performs "Profantasies" from her latest album, The Secret Life Of Planets. 3:39

Zaki Ibrahim performs "Sugar B" from her latest album, The Secret Life Of Planets. 4:34

Zaki Ibrahim performs "Cold Feet" from her latest album, The Secret Life Of Planets. 3:24

Zaki Ibrahim performs "Dangerous" from her latest album, The Secret Life Of Planets. 3:25

Zaki Ibrahim performs "Galileo" from her latest album, The Secret Life Of Planets. 4:18

Zaki Ibrahim performs "Diamond Time" from her latest album, The Secret Life Of Planets. 4:27

Zaki Ibrahim performs "Do The Thing Right" from her latest album, The Secret Life Of Planets. 3:47

Zaki Ibrahim performs "Love Made Naked" from her latest album, The Secret Life Of Planets. 7:12