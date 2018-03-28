First Play Live: Zaki Ibrahim, The Secret Life of Planets
Zaki Ibrahim plays songs from her album The Secret Life of Planets.
Zaki Ibrahim released her new album The Secret Life of Planets recently, and she came to CBC Music to play a First Play Live session. Ibrahim's talented band not only played some very soulful grooves, but they also came impeccably dressed and had choreographed dance moves. Watch and hear Ibrahim's "sci-fi soul" in the videos below:
Zaki Ibrahim performs "Get There" from her latest album, The Secret Life Of Planets. 4:17
Zaki Ibrahim performs "Cut Loose" from her latest album, The Secret Life Of Planets. 4:43
Zaki Ibrahim performs "Profantasies" from her latest album, The Secret Life Of Planets. 3:39
Zaki Ibrahim performs "Sugar B" from her latest album, The Secret Life Of Planets. 4:34
Zaki Ibrahim performs "Cold Feet" from her latest album, The Secret Life Of Planets. 3:24
Zaki Ibrahim performs "Dangerous" from her latest album, The Secret Life Of Planets. 3:25
Zaki Ibrahim performs "Galileo" from her latest album, The Secret Life Of Planets. 4:18
Zaki Ibrahim performs "Diamond Time" from her latest album, The Secret Life Of Planets. 4:27
Zaki Ibrahim performs "Do The Thing Right" from her latest album, The Secret Life Of Planets. 3:47
Zaki Ibrahim performs "Love Made Naked" from her latest album, The Secret Life Of Planets. 7:12
Zaki Ibrahim performs "Binary, Pt. 1 / Binary, Pt. 2" from her latest album, The Secret Life Of Planets. 10:05
