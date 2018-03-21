First Play Live: Yamantaka // Sonic Titan, Dirt

Yamantaka // Sonic Titan release their third full-length album, Dirt, on March 23.
The band's previous two albums were both short-listed for the Polaris Prize, and if their thunderous First Play Live session — and the rabid response from their fans — is any indicator, Dirt will be another superlative album for the band.
See for yourself by watching videos from the First Play Live session below.
Yamantaka // Sonic Titan perform 'One' for CBC Music First Play Live. 6:18 Yamantaka // Sonic Titan perform 'A Star Over Pureland' 4:43 Yamantaka // Sonic Titan perform 'Reverse Crystal' for CBC Music First Play Live. 5:53 Yamantaka // Sonic Titan perform 'Hungry Ghost' for CBC Music First Play Live. 4:46 Yamantaka Sonic Titan perform 'Dirt' for CBC Music First Play Live. 4:47 Yamantaka Sonic Titan performs 'Tawine' for CBC Music First Play Live. 3:45 Yamantaka // Sonic Titan perform 'Someplace' for CBC Music First Play Live. 4:40 Yamantaka // Sonic Titan perform 'Dark Waters' for CBC Music First Play Live. 4:23 Yamantaka // Sonic Titan perform 'Yandere' for CBC Music's First Play Live. 4:50 Yamantaka // Sonic Titan perform 'Out of Time' for CBC Music First Play Live. 5:20
