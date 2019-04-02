First Play Live: Wintersleep, In the Land Of
Wintersleep plays songs from its upcoming album, out March 29.
March 29 will mark the release of Wintersleep's seventh full-length album, titled In the Land Of. The Nova Scotia-formed indie rockers have earned themselves a well-deserved cult following over the years with their brand of honest, introspective rock 'n' roll. It's been three years since Wintersleep's last release, and you can bet this is one of the most anticipated albums of 2019.
And we have a sneak peak for you. The band performed the album front to back in front of a lucky audience in our CBC Music studio, and you can watch that performance right here.
