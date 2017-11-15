First Play Live
First Play Live: The Deep Dark Woods, Yarrow
The Deep Dark Woods debut their new album in a First Play Live session.
The Deep Dark Woods are back almost five years since their last album. The folk rockers, led by Ryan Boldt, debut some solid folk jams in this First Play Live session:
The Deep Dark Woods perform "Fallen Leaves" from their latest album, Yarrow. 5:03 The Deep Dark Woods perform "Teardrops Fell" from their latest album, Yarrow. 10:12 The Deep Dark Woods perform "Up On The Mountaintop" from their latest album, Yarrow. 4:07 The Deep Dark Woods perform "Mary Ann" from their latest album, Yarrow. 7:05 The Deep Dark Woods perform "Drifting On A Summer's Night" from their latest album, Yarrow. 3:26 The Deep Dark Woods perform "San Juan Hill" from their latest album, Yarrow. 3:29 The Deep Dark Woods perform "The Winter Has Passed" from their latest album, Yarrow. 3:46 The Deep Dark Woods perform "Roll Julia" from their latest album, Yarrow. 3:17
