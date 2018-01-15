First Play Live: Shan Vincent de Paul, Trigger Happy Heartbreak
The Toronto-based musician debuts music from his latest album. Watch it now.
Toronto-based musician Shan Vincent de Paul is catching a lot of attention for his new music.
He released his new album, Trigger Happy Heartbreak, in December, and came to CBC Music to record a session. Vincent de Paul and his crew brought their own light show for the session — and the effects are dazzling. Watch Vincent de Paul and his band play five songs in the session below:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.