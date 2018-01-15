First Play Live: Shan Vincent de Paul, Trigger Happy Heartbreak

Toronto-based musician Shan Vincent de Paul is catching a lot of attention for his new music.

He released his new album, Trigger Happy Heartbreak, in December, and came to CBC Music to record a session. Vincent de Paul and his crew brought their own light show for the session — and the effects are dazzling. Watch Vincent de Paul and his band play five songs in the session below:

Shan Vincent de Paul performs "2Proud2" for CBC Music. 2:59

Shan Vincent de Paul performs "Die Iconic" for CBC Music. 2:24

Shan Vincent de Paul performs "Zen" for CBC Music. 2:44

Shan Vincent de Paul performs "Church" for CBC Music. 3:14