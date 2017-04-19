First Play Live: Passenger, Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea
Watch Passenger perform two songs from his latest album.
The morning after his sold-out Toronto concert with his full touring band, Michael David Rosenberg, better known as Passenger, dropped by the CBC Music studio for a short acoustic session.
Acoustic is what Passenger does best, so we are lucky to have these beautiful renditions of two songs from his latest album, Young as the Morning, Old as the Sea. Watch below.
