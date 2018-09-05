First Play Live: La Force
Ariel Engle, a.k.a. La Force, debuts her solo album.
You might know Ariel Engle from her work in Broken Social Scene, or from AroarA, the band she has with husband Andrew Whiteman. But you should also know her latest project: a debut solo album as La Force.
It's an album of dynamic, raw songs, and you can listen to the hope and longing of "Lucky One" — as well as five other tracks — below. La Force will be released on Sept. 7 via Arts & Crafts.
