First Play Live: JXCK KXLLY, Revolution
JXCK KXLLY debuts songs from her new record Revolution.
JXCK KXLLY's song "Nancy" is a total summer jam. "Get high, get high, get high, get high — on life," she sings in the chorus, capturing the exuberance of summertime life.
Her EP Revolution comes out Friday, Aug. 24, and in addition to "Nancy" it features a whole bunch of other gems. Watch JXCK KXLLY perform songs from her new EP below:
