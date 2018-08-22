First Play Live: JXCK KXLLY, Revolution

JXCK KXLLY's song "Nancy" is a total summer jam. "Get high, get high, get high, get high — on life," she sings in the chorus, capturing the exuberance of summertime life.

Her EP Revolution comes out Friday, Aug. 24, and in addition to "Nancy" it features a whole bunch of other gems. Watch JXCK KXLLY perform songs from her new EP below:

JXCK KXLLY performs 'Risky Revolution' for CBC Music. 3:16

JXCK KXLLY performs 'Nothing' for CBC Music. 2:40

JXCK KXLLY performs 'Nancy' for CBC Music. 4:09

JXCK KXLLY performs 'Emancipate Him' for CBC Music. 4:54

JXCK KXLLY performs 'Good Place' for CBC Music. 3:19