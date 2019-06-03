First Play Live: Johnny Orlando, Teenage Fever

Johnny Orlando is undoubtedly one of Canada's fastest growing pop stars. He released his first EP, titled VXIIXI in 2015, when he was only 12 years old. Since then the young artist has amassed an incredible following of more than 11 million subscribers across his social media platforms.

After a string of successful singles, the now 16-year-old singer is back with his new EP, fittingly titled Teenage Fever. It dropped on March 15, and Orlando performed the entire album in front of an enthusiastic group of fans at the CBC Music studio.

Watch the videos below.