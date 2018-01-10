First Play Live: Husser, Geto Rock for the Youth

Husser performs music from his EP Geto Rock for the Youth.
Montreal-based rapper Husser came onto the scene a few years ago with the rap group the Posterz. He is also a big part of the Charlotte Cardin hit "Like it Doesn't Hurt". The musician from Little Burgundy is blowing up and he came to the CBC Music studio with DJ Tyme to perform songs from his EP Geto Rock for the Youth.
Editor's note: strong language warning.
Husser performs "Paintings For The Blind (Millions)' for CBC Music's First Play Live 5:13
Husser performs 'That's My Chain on Your Neck" for CBC Music's First Play Live 3:24
Husser performs 'Hollyhood" for CBC Music's First Play Live 3:39
Husser performs 'Marshall Mathers Type Beat" for CBC Music's First Play Live 4:02
Husser performs 'Can't Blame Em" for CBC Music's First Play Live 3:45
Husser performs 'Catherine" for CBC Music's First Play Live 4:22
Husser performs 'Paid To Party" for CBC Music's First Play Live 3:33
Husser performs 'Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" for CBC Music's First Play Live 3:11
Husser performs 'Colour Brown" for CBC Music's First Play Live 2:43
Husser performs 'New Drugs" for CBC Music's First Play Live 3:36
Husser performs 'In" for CBC Music's First Play Live 1:39
