First Play Live: Haviah Mighty, 13th Floor
Watch powerful performances from the Toronto rapper's debut solo release show
Haviah Mighty, best known for her work with hip-hop group the Sorority, is an established rapper who's been recording, producing and rapping since she was a teenager. 13th Floor is her solo debut album, on which she is the co-executive producer alongside A Tribe Called Red's 2oolman. The album features collaborations with Sean Leon, Clairmont the Second and Haviah's sister, Omega Mighty.
13th Floor's laser-sharp focus is on marginalization, and the additional offence inflicted by the negation of that marginalization. "You didn't go through that, it wasn't that difficult; you're in Canada, you don't experience racism," Haviah says she's used to being told. Western society's removal of the number 13 and the 13th floor — for reasons we accept but often don't really think about — is Haviah's metaphor for her marginalized experiences.
Watch below as Haviah owns the stage and passionately performs during her album release at the Drake Underground in Toronto. She is joined onstage for a couple songs by Clairmont the Second and Omega Mighty.