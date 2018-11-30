First Play Live: Foxwarren, self-titled

Andy Shauf, Dallas Bryson and brothers Darryl and Avery Kissick formed the band Foxwarren as roommates in Regina more than 10 years ago, long before Shauf became known as a solo artist. Named after the Kissick brothers' hometown community in Manitoba, Foxwarren has been making music over the years — but this year marks the band's first major album release.

To this day, it's tricky to get all the band members together, but we were lucky enough to catch Foxwarren one cozy November night in Toronto at the Skyline Diner — Shauf's favourite haunt. The band threw an intimate listening party for superfans, including ones who helped Foxwarren after the theft of some of its gear. To the crowd's delight (and ours), Foxwarren surprised everyone by performing songs off of its new album.

Foxwarren's self-titled album is available now from Anti Records (Arts & Crafts in Canada).

Foxwarren performs 'Fall Into A Dream' for First Play Live 4:02

Foxwarren performs for First Play Live 2:41

Foxwarren performs 'Give It A Chance' for First Play Live 2:59

Foxwarren performs 'Lost In a Dream' for First Play Live 2:45

Foxwarren performs 'Sunset Canyon' for First Play Live 3:54