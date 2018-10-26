First Play Live: F--ked Up, Dose Your Dreams

F--ked Up is back with an excellently titled new album, Dose Your Dreams. The Polaris Prize-winning punk band hadn't released a studio album since 2014, and even many band members thought that the band was finished. But F--ked Up still has plenty to say, and musically it's as interesting as ever.

Rather than record the band in the CBC Music studio, we went where the people are and recorded the band's release party at the Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto. The fans were in their usual frenzy, complete with a mosh pit, crowd-surfing and even one guy climbing on a pipe suspended over the crowd. Watch F--ked Up live from the Horseshoe in the videos below.

F--ked Up perform for CBC Music's First Play Live 3:56

F--ked Up perform 'Son The Father' for CBC Music's First Play Live 7:16

F--ked Up perform 'Normal People ' for CBC Music's First Play Live 5:02

F--ked Up perform 'The One I want Will Come for Me' for CBC Music's First Play Live 3:51

F--ked Up perform 'Police' for CBC Music's First Play Live 3:19

F--ked Up perform 'Love Is an Island In The Sea' for CBC Music's First Play Live 2:20

F--ked Up perform 'David Comes To Life' for CBC Music's First Play Live 2:47

F--ked Up perform 'House of Keys' for CBC Music's First Play Live 2:54

F--ked Up perform for CBC Music's First Play Live 3:03