First Play Live: F--ked Up, Dose Your Dreams
Crowd-surfing and mic-munching — watch F--ked Up debut its new album.
F--ked Up is back with an excellently titled new album, Dose Your Dreams. The Polaris Prize-winning punk band hadn't released a studio album since 2014, and even many band members thought that the band was finished. But F--ked Up still has plenty to say, and musically it's as interesting as ever.
Rather than record the band in the CBC Music studio, we went where the people are and recorded the band's release party at the Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto. The fans were in their usual frenzy, complete with a mosh pit, crowd-surfing and even one guy climbing on a pipe suspended over the crowd. Watch F--ked Up live from the Horseshoe in the videos below.
