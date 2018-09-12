First Play Live: Elisapie, The Ballad of the Runaway Girl

Elisapie is releasing her third album, The Ballad of the Runaway Girl, on Sept. 14.

The Montreal-based Inuk singer wrote some excellent new songs, co-produced the album with Paul Evans and the sensitive wizard Joe Grass, and selected some tasty covers to add to the album as well. "Wolves Don't Live By the Rules" — a Willie Thrasher cover — is particularly poignant, and Elisapie invited Leah Fay and Peter Dreimanis of July Talk to add growls and howls at the CBC Music session. Also adding their prodigious talents to this session are Grass (guitar), Evan Tighe (drums), Ida Toninato (sax) and Morgan Moore (drums).

Watch Elisapie and her band debut songs from her new album below:

Elisapie performs 'Wolves Don't Live by the Rules' featuring Peter Dreimanis and Leah Fay of July Talk for CBC Music's First Play Live 3:18

Elisapie performs 'The Ballad of the Runaway Girl' for CBC Music's First Play Live. 5:23

Elisapie performs 'Arnaq' for CBC Music's First Play Live. 3:49

Elisapie performs 'Quanniuguma' for CBC Music's First Play Live. 4:28

Elisapie performs 'Rodeo' for CBC Music's First Play Live. 4:17

Elisapie performs 'Una' for CBC Music's First Play Live. 5:27

Elisapie performs 'Call of the Moose' for CBC Music's First Play Live. 4:03

Elisapie performs 'Don't Make Me Blue' for CBC Music's First Play Live. 4:11

Elisapie performs 'Darkness Bring the Light' for CBC Music's First Play Live. 7:20