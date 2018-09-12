First Play Live: Elisapie, The Ballad of the Runaway Girl
Elisapie debuts songs from her new album — watch the videos now.
Elisapie is releasing her third album, The Ballad of the Runaway Girl, on Sept. 14.
The Montreal-based Inuk singer wrote some excellent new songs, co-produced the album with Paul Evans and the sensitive wizard Joe Grass, and selected some tasty covers to add to the album as well. "Wolves Don't Live By the Rules" — a Willie Thrasher cover — is particularly poignant, and Elisapie invited Leah Fay and Peter Dreimanis of July Talk to add growls and howls at the CBC Music session. Also adding their prodigious talents to this session are Grass (guitar), Evan Tighe (drums), Ida Toninato (sax) and Morgan Moore (drums).
Watch Elisapie and her band debut songs from her new album below:
