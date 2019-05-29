First Play Live: Doomsquad, Let Yourself Be Seen

Doomsquad came to CBC Music and ignited the best dance party we've seen in recent memory.

"This is like The Last Waltz but for weirdos in Toronto," declared Trevor Blumas as, alongside siblings Allie and Jaclyn, he called out to their pals Lido Pimienta, who added vocals on four songs, and Ejji Smith, who ripped a guitar solo on the track "Let It Go."

The band and fans left all pretension at the door and a writhing rainbow-costumed mass of dancers raised their freak flags - urged on by the title standout track "Let Yourself Be Seen." Dig this standout session below:

Doomsquad performs "Dorian's Closet" for CBC Music's First Play Live. 6:58

Doomsquad | Let Yourself Be Seen ft. Lido Pimienta | First Play Live 7:35

Doomsquad performs 'Weather Patterns" for CBC Music's First Play Live. 9:22

DOOMSQUAD perform "Let It Go" for CBC Music's First Play Live. 6:15

Doomsuqad performs "General Hum" featuring Lido Pimienta for CBC Music's First Play Live. 6:45

Doomsquad performs "Aimless" featuring Lido Pimienta for CBC Music's First Play Live. 5:17